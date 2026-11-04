Prime Video's massive new movie looks ideal for December, which is lucky

A good Christmas movie is a law unto itself, and if you're looking forward to the holiday season this year, but wondering whether you'll have some silly themed movies to watch on your streaming service of choice, why is that? You know as well as I do that the likes of Netflix and Prime Video can't resist making holiday content, as underlined by The Man with the Bag.

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This original Prime Video movie just got a full trailer, and it confirms what you might have already been able to guess – it's going to be a thoroughly silly but probably quite fun Christmas caper. Amusingly, it also stars two of the biggest men that Hollywood has ever seen: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson.

The Man with the Bag - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Ritchson is best known for his role as Jack Reacher in Prime Video's most enjoyable ongoing show, but he's also started to branch out into other fun performances. He looks like he's having a whale of time in this one, as a good-for-nothing thief who finds himself at the centre of Christmas when he gets given a new job.

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That job? Help Santa (Schwarzenegger) track down his stolen sack of gifts, which has been lifted by a disgruntled elf who fancies herself more important than him. She's played by Awkwafina, rounding out the sense that this is very much a crowdpleasing (and family-friendly) comedy.

If you're feeling grouchy, of course, it's fairly easy to tell that this won't be a cinematic masterpiece to have the critics ripping up their predictions for the awards season, but would anyone really expect it to be? It looks like a good, fun outing that should be suitable for the whole family to watch together.

Plus, it's coming to Prime Video nice and early, on 2 December, which means you should have plenty of time to get it viewed rather than having to find time right around Christmas itself, like some other seasonal releases. Get it added to your watchlist if you think you could enjoy what looks like a nice, silly time.

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