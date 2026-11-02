3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (Nov 2-6)

November's here, and Halloween is a thing of the past once more – we're in true winter now, but there's a silver lining to the ever more common clouds plaguing us: content. Netflix and Prime Video both have teams of executives who know they can't take a month off, and with the holiday season incoming, this is the time to convince people that they still need their streaming subscriptions.

So, if you're looking at this coming week and wondering what new stuff you might be able to spend your evenings watching, you've come to the right place. Like every week, I've taken a detailed look at everything being added by both Netflix and Prime Video, and have whittled it down to three highlights. These are the new arrivals to be on the lookout for – they could change your week for the better!

Black Doves (Season 2)

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 5 November

Keira Knightley's spy show from around this time last year was a massive surprise hit for Netflix (or that's how it looked from the outside), and while I was worried it might be a one-and-done limited series, we're now getting a second season midweek to prove that fear wrong.

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Knightley's back and this time her character is even more exposed than before, since her husband has been promoted to the premiership of the United Kingdom. That makes it harder than ever for her to continue her espionage work, but this season will take that dilemma out of her hands in explosive ways, from the looks of things. It should be brilliant, stressful fun.

Possible Love

Possible Love | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 6 November

This might be the most acclaimed film that Netflix adds to its repertoire this year, from the fantastic South Korean director Lee Chang-dong. I loved his movie Burning a good few years ago, and it's taken him a long while to cook up his next feature. It looks like a fascinating family drama that watches the lives of two couples as they become more and more intertwined.

The subject matter should be relatively gentle, but you can expect psychological complexity and a deft touch, so this will be one for those who like an arthouse movie. At two hours and 44 minutes, it's also a pretty chunky watch, so the fact that it comes out on a Friday might make it ideal for a proper movie session.

The Assassin (Season 2)

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 6 November

In an amusing twist of fate (or as a deliberate act of competition, more likely), Prime Video has its own show starring a queen of the British screen as an assassin juggling familial responsibilities – The Assassin stars Keeley Hawes, though. She's also back for another round of fun, although this show is miles more light-hearted than Black Doves, as its trailer underlines.

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This time she'll be in the Mediterranean sun as she tries to track down whoever has kidnapped her son's new wife. Their relationship might be more than a little strained, but her skills make her perfect for this job, although she might also have her work cut out to keep him alive as well.