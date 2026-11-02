This is how it all began – a look back at issue 1 of T3 from November 1996

Back in 1996, getting your fill of tech wasn’t as easy as it is today. With no Google or YouTube, and only a dial-up connection, you had to take a trip down to Dixons to find out about the latest gadgets.

That was until a new magazine hit the shelves in October 1996. T3, or Tomorrow’s Technology Today, promised the sexiest hi-tech gear you can buy and quickly became the tech bible of a generation.

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Thirty years later, T3 is still going strong, delivering cutting-edge tech in magazine form, as well as online, by email, and in your social feeds. As part of our celebration of three decades in the business, I’m taking a look back at that very first issue (the November issue) to see what we were excited about in 1996. Knowing what we do now, we can also look at the successes and failures of some of this breakthrough 90s tech.

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The cover

Rather than leading with a single product or a model (that came later), issue 1’s cover featured a collection of some of the big products that feature inside – much as we do today. A monochrome arrangement included a Polaroid PDC-2000 digital camera, the Grundig PA1 Max ghetto blaster, Sharp MiniDisc player and Nintendo 64 console, and was titled Objects of Desire. There were also shout-outs to our watch roundup, a Pioneer LaserDisc player test, Goldstar’s Portable CD-i player and some of the big features of the issue.

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The Big Picture – Panasonic NV-DX1

Panasonic’s latest video camera at the time cost just under three grand. It featured a triple CCD sensor, ‘CD-quality sound’ and a 20x zoom with image stabiliser. It recorded onto MiniDV cassettes – no digital storage here – and had a large electronic viewfinder (EVF) that looked like something from a big pro camcorder.

This was the precursor to the Panasonic AG-DVX 100, which launched in 2002 and was the first consumer model to shoot in 24 frames per second. For that reason, it became legendary with up-and-coming filmmakers.

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DVD

Our first big feature in issue 1 was about a new technology that was set to replace VHS, LaserDisc and the CD player. This new Digital Versatile Disc, or DVD, promised near-broadcast quality images, up to 11 soundtrack channels and the ability to store ‘even the longest feature films on a single CD-sized disc.’

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It also promised the ability to store text, pictures or even software. It’s fair to say we had no idea just how big of a success DVD would turn out to be, and we stressed that its success depended on numerous factors. We did, however, state that, ‘if there was any justice in the world, DVD should be a roaring success.’

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General Motors EV1

I take great delight in telling people that the first issue of T3 in 1996 featured a piece on an electric car, as it shows just how ahead of the game we’ve always been. More specifically, we General Motor’s EV1 that was due to launch in a matter of weeks.

The car itself was also way ahead of its time. It was a two-seater with 137 horsepower and a 0- 60 mph in 9 seconds. The design has a drag coefficient of 0.19, which even by today’s standards is really impressive. This first-generation model featured a 16.5kWh lead-acid battery and could do a range of around 60 miles. Later models with a nickel-metal hydride battery increased this to up to 160 miles.

My favourite part of this article is a quote from Bob Purcell, the executive director of General Motors Electric Vehicles, about charging. “You simply bring it home at night, plug it in to the charger, and you go out the next morning and drive it.” The article also suggested installing larger 220V chargers at service stations to provide a rapid three-hour recharge.

Though the EV1 eventually failed and GM shut down its electric car program in 2002, it still served as a blueprint for what came later.

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Digital Photography

The third big feature in the inaugural issue was on digital photography, which was on the precipice of consumer success. Early digital cameras at the time were rudimentary, with basic viewfinders and resolutions well under 1MP, but prices way above their film equivalents.

The top model at the time was the Fujix DS-515, which was based on a professional Nikon body and used a Nikon mount. It cost over £15,000 and yet you only took 1280x1000 resolution images (1.2MP) and would only store four images on the 10MB PC cards it used.

While Fuji’s early digital cameras led the way, the consumer digital SLR market was dominated by Nikon and Canon for many years, after Canon launched the first sub-£1000 DSLR, the EOS 300D in 2003 followed by Nikon’s D70. Today, though, Fujifilm produces some of the coolest mirrorless digital cameras, with its X-series offering retro styling and incredible quality.

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Network Computers

The Network Computer or NC was considered to be the next big thing in 1996, with the backing of Oracle CEO, Larry Ellison. The idea was a small black box that plugged into your TV and ran programs straight from the web. This was expected to replace powerful home computers with basic terminals.

Though the prediction wasn’t exactly right, and our writer at the time scoffed at the idea, it’s not a million miles away from cloud computing and the smart TVs and streaming boxes that have replaced the cable box and VCR/DVD player.

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Reviews

T3’s review section was known as ‘Objects of Desire’ back in 1996 and featured an array of interesting products for issue 1. Products of note include an early Apple product that didn’t quite hit the mark, a now-classic gaming console and a CD player that still looks cool today.

The Newton MessagePad 130 launched in an era where the PDA was king. Before the days of tablets and smartphones, these were pocket-sized PCs to replace the Filofax, giving you digital calendars, address books and notes. Apple’s Newton range offered handwriting recognition and the Newton 130 added a green backlight to the 320x240 pixel screen.

When Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, he promptly cancelled the Newton devices and focused instead on a new line of Macs, introducing the original iMac G3 in 1998.

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Following the success of the Super NES, Nintendo looked to challenge the new Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn devices with a 64-bit machine. The Nintendo 64 was only available in Japan when we tested it for issue 1 but it got rave reviews. Partly thanks to the new Super Mario 64 game, which took our beloved plumbers to new heights.

Launching in Europe in 1997, the Nintendo 64 sold 2.3 million units in its first year and remains an absolute classic to this day. However, it was perhaps the Game Boy Colour, which launched in 1998, that had the bigger success.

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While CD players gave superb sound, they rarely looked that impressive. That was until Bang & Olufsen launched the 9000. Designed by the British industrial designer David Lewis, the 9000 it defied convention, displaying a tower of six CDs, with a moving optical laser that positioned itself over the one you wanted to play.

While it only scored 7 out of 10 in our review, writer Mark Harris correctly described it as ‘the coolest CD player money can buy’ and ‘the closest you’ll get to owning a big of the future.’ This player is so legendary that B&O have actually reconditioned units and is selling them again today - though the price has risen a little. The £4600 (£2100 for the speakers and £2500 for the player) in 1996 is now £45,000. Don’t you wish you’d bought one back then?