Christmas Gadget Gift Guide, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and yes, we know, we said the C word. But listen up – if you want to be ready for the festive season, now is the time to get planning your list (or getting the one your kids cooked up six months ago) and making those crucial tech purchases, not three days before the big day.

Our Christmas Gadget Gift Guide is packed with over 70 amazing tech gifts for all tastes, whether they're outdoor adventurers, fitness fanatics, or retro gadget lovers. And there's something for kids, too (including grown-up ones).

Plus, it's 30 years of T3 magazine! So we're celebrating the big one with a birthday tech bash, highlighting the best gadgets and innovations over the last three decades. We've also rounded up six luxury carry-on suitcases – perfect for short haul flights. And we rate some of the hottest tech around, including the iPhone 18 Pro, AirPods 5, and DJI Lito 1.

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What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Christmas Gadget Gift Guide – the most luxurious tech wishlist in the universe

– the most luxurious tech wishlist in the universe Rated: iPhone 18 Pro – the most premium iPhone just got more powerful, with a stunning new colourway

– the most premium iPhone just got more powerful, with a stunning new colourway 30th anniversary of T3 – we look back at the best 30 gadgets, and the top innovations since T3 launched

– we look back at the best 30 gadgets, and the top innovations since T3 launched Rated: Sonos Beam Ultra – this compact soundbar gets a premium audio upgrade

– this compact soundbar gets a premium audio upgrade Smart carry-on suitcases – pack light and save time at the airport with hi-tech luggage that fits in the overhead lockers

– pack light and save time at the airport with hi-tech luggage that fits in the overhead lockers Rated: Apple AirPods 5 – the legendary wireless earbuds are back, and better than ever

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.