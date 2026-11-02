T3 at 30 LIVE: the memories, events, gadgets and launches that made the last 30 years of tech so magical

The last three decades have been remarkable for consumer technology – and we should know here on T3, we've covered it all.

T3 first launched as a magazine in November 1996 and to this day we've never struggled for anything to write. In our very first issue, we covered the birth of DVD and the emergence of 3D gaming, and since then we've also seen the rise of smartphones, flatscreen TVs, AI, mixed reality, and of course, air fryers.

Apple has become one of the biggest brands in the world, Samsung went from a cheap TV manufacturer to being one of the biggest innovators in 100s of categories, and social media changed our lives – for good and bad.

And so, all this week we're celebrating our own 30th anniversary and the last 30 years of tech in general. We'll be posting full features, quizzes and fun retrospectives, while right here we'll be regularly posting our own memories, favourite devices, and generally interesting snippets from the archives.

So read on to find out what was hot and, sometimes, not in the world of tech since 1996 as we celebrate T3 at 30.

T3 at 30: essential reading