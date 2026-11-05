The North Face just dropped an enormous new winter collection with plenty of GORE-TEX options, but it's the everyday accessories that steal the show

The North Face has launched an enormous 55-piece collection designed for some of America's best skiers and snowboarders, but you don't need to spend your weekends on the slopes to appreciate what's on offer.

Created in partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the new range includes everything from professional-grade GORE-TEX waterproof jackets and trousers to everyday fleeces, hoodies, T-shirts, travel bags and winter accessories.

It's part of an eight-year agreement that sees The North Face become the official performance apparel partner of the country's ski and snowboard teams, including through the 2034 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

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(Image credit: The North Face)

The skiing bits look amazing, but the collection really shines because the brand has translated its technical outdoor expertise into an extensive lifestyle range that looks equally at home on the mountain and in the city.

The retro-inspired U.S. Ski & Snowboard crest, bold royal blue and burgundy colourways, and oversized graphics give the collection an almost vintage expedition aesthetic, which I'm absolutely here for.

Built for the podium, styled for everywhere

At the technical end of the range, The North Face has introduced two distinct competition kits, each available in men's and women's versions.

The Comp Team GORE-TEX Alpine 3L Jacket is designed for freeriding, featuring three-layer waterproof protection, an integrated powder skirt, underarm ventilation and a dedicated ski pass pocket.

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(Image credit: The North Face)

The Comp Team GORE-TEX Freestyle 2L Jacket takes a more expressive approach, with the collection's distinctive Elevation Stripes pattern and two-layer GORE-TEX construction.

Matching trousers complete both outfits, with the Alpine version featuring full-length side zips for ventilation and easier access to ski boots.

They're serious pieces of technical outerwear, with the Freestyle jacket alone costing $1,050, but the collection gets considerably more accessible once you move away from the competition equipment.

The accessories are the real stars

I love the mountains but am not a skier (learned it late in life), so I'm most interested in the lifestyle and accessory part of the range, including the Comp Team Patrol GORE-TEX Gloves, which combine waterproof protection with leather detailing and an extended cuff.

Available in royal blue and deep burgundy, they're the sort of premium winter accessories that wouldn't look out of place on a serious mountain expedition.

(Image credit: The North Face)

They're also arguably more interesting than another pair of conventional black ski gloves (even though I own a few pairs of black TNF gloves and they are brill).

The beanies are another highlight, especially the chunky, cable-knit Comp Team Oh Mega Beanie, which features a small U.S. Ski & Snowboard crest on the cuff.

The collection also includes a more understated Heavyweight Dock Worker Beanie, alongside everyday essentials such as graphic T-shirts, oversized hoodies, and team-branded fleece jackets.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The travel equipment is equally appealing, featuring the Base Camp Voyager Travel Pack and the Base Camp Snow Roller, among others, all finished in the same bold blue with prominent team branding.

While the competition jackets might be overkill for most people's winter adventures, the gloves, hats, fleeces and travel bags are considerably easier to justify.

The North Face x U.S. Ski & Snowboard collection launched on 3 November 2026, with prices starting at $35. It’s available now at The North Face US.