Netflix's new no.1 movie is a Ben Affleck exclusive – but a rare misfire from seasoned actor-director

Netflix is always introducing enticing new shows and movies – and when big-deal stars are involved, it certainly grabs the public's attention. But it doesn't always mean a surefire hit – from a critical perspective, at least.

The streaming service's latest number one movie, which was released on 9 October, has been sat in pole position as being the most-viewed on the platform. Animals is directed by none other than Ben Affleck, who also stars.

It's got a raft of A-list talent in the production, too, from Gillian Anderson to Steven Yuen and Kerry Washington, but that's not held its critics back from dishing out Z-list reviews. You only need take a look at Rotten Tomatoes to get a gist.

I think that Animals' trailer, however, makes it look like a great Hollywood production – as you can see below. From the sweeping views of Los Angeles, to the glimpses of talent on show, I'm still tempted to cue it up and watch.

Animals trailer

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What's Animals about?

Animals is about a Los Angeles mayoral candidate, Mark Kimball (played by Affleck), whose son is kidnapped. Both he and his wife, Abigail Kimball (Kerry Washington), are left scrambling for the ransom to free their son.

Kimball's aide, Sam Allison (played by Steven Yuen), and a curious 'fixer', Dayle Burton (Gillian Anderson) is drafted in to try and solve the crisis. But things only escalate, with the family's housekeeper, Cecilia Trujillo (Adriana Paz), also pulled into the chaos.

Is Animals well rated?

Affleck directs Animals, a job he's held in high esteem many times previously, with titles such as The Town, Argo and many more under his belt. However, those were far greater in their reception.

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So what's the crux of the movie's low ratings? In general, reviewers cite the lack of a worthy backstory, a believable motive, and lack of on-screen dynamics between such a group of strong actors.

"Remember when Netflix made great exclusive films? Neither do I," says Adam Olinger in his YouTube review. That's cited on the Rotten Tomatoes page and may be the most to-the-point take of many.

Yet none of this has prevented Animals from rocketing up Netflix's chart, of course, quickly sliding into the top spot in many countries, the UK included. Whether it'll remain there, however, is another matter...