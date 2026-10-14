Eufy's new budget security camera sticks to your window for discreet monitoring
It also keeps things neat and tidy
QUICK SUMMARY
Eufy has launched the E10 Window Camera, an affordable indoor security camera that sticks directly to glass for discreet monitoring.
Priced at £69.99/$79.99, it's available in the US now, with UK sales starting on 6th November.
Eufy has launched an affordable indoor security camera designed to stick directly to your window, giving you a practical view of your entryway, front garden or driveway without having to install a camera outside.
The Eufy E10 Window Camera offers tool-free installation, with a 90° L-shaped connector and cable clips to keep wiring neat and discreet. It also comes with anti-reflection stickers designed to minimise glare and reflections from the glass and indoor lighting, helping keep footage clear.
Priced at £69.99/$79.99 for one camera or £129.99/$149.99 for a two-pack, the E10 is already available in the US, with UK pre-orders set to ship on 6th November.
The E10 features 2.5K resolution and a built-in 25° downward tilt designed to capture more ground-level detail whilst minimising wasted space, and MaxColor Vision also helps keep footage vivid at night,
For storage, the camera supports microSD cards up to 256GB, although one isn't included. It can record continuously through your window, whilst dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi helps maintain a stable connection.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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