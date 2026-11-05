Vollebak has made the world's most overengineered belt, and its buckle has a surprising NASA connection

British clothing brand Vollebak has a reputation for turning everyday wardrobe essentials into futuristic engineering experiments, and its latest extremely limited edition belt is no different.

The Chaotic Metal Belt looks like a relatively ordinary leather belt, except its buckle is made from amorphous metal (a.k.a. metallic glass), which NASA is exploring for use in spacecraft gears.

The buckle is claimed to be up to four times stronger than a typical stainless-steel equivalent, and its unusual atomic structure allows it to flex under stress before returning to its original shape.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Order out of chaos

The story of the Chaotic Metal Belt begins in 1960, when researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) discovered how to create metal without the orderly atomic structure found in conventional alloys.

By cooling a molten gold-silicon alloy at an astonishing million degrees Celsius per second, they prevented its atoms from arranging themselves into crystalline structures.

The resulting material, known as metallic glass, was remarkably strong and hard, but the manufacturing process initially limited it to extremely thin sheets.

Vollebak Chaotic Metal Belt - YouTube Watch On

In 1993, Caltech researchers developed a zirconium-based alloy that could form metallic glass at far slower cooling rates, opening the door to more practical applications.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One organisation particularly interested in the technology was NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which Caltech manages.

NASA has been investigating metallic glass for spacecraft gears that operate in extremely cold environments, including Jupiter's frozen moons.

On Jupiter’s moons, conventional mechanical systems face serious challenges at -200°C, particularly when lubricants freeze or components require energy-intensive heating.

Metallic glass offers a potential solution, combining high strength, hardness, and elasticity with the potential to operate without conventional lubrication.

From Jupiter to your jeans

Vollebak has taken the same broad class of material and applied it to the admittedly less demanding environment of a belt buckle.

According to the brand, the buckle has a tensile yield strength of about 1.6 gigapascals, making it 2 to 4 times stronger than a typical stainless-steel buckle.

(Image credit: Vollebak)

Its hardness rating of around 480 HV5 puts it in the same territory as tool steel, helping it resist scratches, wear and deformation.

The rest of the belt is more traditional, with a 33.5mm-wide strap made from Italian leather, cut, sewn, and finished by hand in London.

While the leather is expected to develop creases and a patina over time, Vollebak says the metallic glass buckle should retain its original appearance (hopefully, for the price, forever).

(Image credit: Vollebak)

To explain the science behind the unusual accessory, Vollebak also commissioned London-based artist Henrik Delehag to create an animated film inspired by classic science explainers from the 1960s and 1970s (see above).

Of course, nobody actually needs spacecraft-inspired metal technology to keep their trousers in place, but that's arguably what makes the Chaotic Metal Belt such a quintessentially Vollebak creation.

The Chaotic Metal Belt is available now from Vollebak for £1,995, with production limited to just five pieces worldwide.