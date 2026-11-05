Patagonia has completely reinvented one of its cold-water essentials with a little help from Japanese innovation

Patagonia has completely overhauled its Regulator wetsuit collection, using scientific thermal research and a little Japanese ingenuity to rethink how people stay warm in cold water.

The outdoor specialist says the new range is its most substantial wetsuit redesign in years, with changes to almost every aspect of construction, including insulation, fit, flexibility, and materials.

The company says much of the redesign drew on repairs done at its Wetsuit Repair Forge in Ventura, California, where the company examines damaged and worn-out suits to spot recurring weaknesses.

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Building on that and research into how the human body loses heat in water, Patagonia redistributed materials to improve thermal protection in the new range.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

“Our work increasingly goes beyond what goes into a wetsuit to how long it can stay in use,” said Hub Hubbard, Patagonia’s product line manager for surf apparel and wetsuits.

“The 2026 Regulator collection brings those years of material innovation, repair knowledge, athlete input and testing together in a wetsuit designed for surfers who spend long days in cold water and expect warmth, durability, and flexibility without abandoning environmental responsibility.”

A little help from Japan

A major innovation comes courtesy of Japanese wetsuit specialist AXXE, whose designs inspired Patagonia's new U-Zip entry system.

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The updated system aims to make getting in and out easier while minimising water flushing, where cold water enters the suit and displaces the warmer layer trapped against the skin.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Patagonia has adapted AXXE's approach to its own construction, promising improved comfort and flexibility without compromising the seal that keeps surfers warm.

The company has also completely reworked the fit across the collection, drawing on athlete feedback and field testing.

Women's models now use alpha sizing (instead of numerical) to better align with Patagonia's regular clothing.

Old fishing nets, new wetsuits

The Regulator collection remains entirely neoprene-free, continuing the company's transition to FSC-certified natural rubber sourced from Hevea trees, which began in 2016.

For 2026, Patagonia has expanded the use of its solution-dyed NetPlus recycled nylon, made from discarded fishing nets, to both the interior and exterior linings of the wetsuits.

The construction also incorporates reclaimed carbon black, while manufacturing takes place in Fair Trade Certified facilities.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

The company continues to offer free wetsuit repairs through its Ventura facility, alongside a take-back programme that recycles worn-out natural rubber suits and recovers carbon black for use in new products.

The redesigned Patagonia Regulator collection is available now in men's and women's versions, with hooded and non-hooded options for water temperatures from 3°C to 18°C.

Thicknesses range from 3/2mm to 6/5mm, alongside updated gloves, boots and hoods.

Patagonia UK prices for the new suits include £470 for the 4/3 U-Zip, £530 for the 5/4 hooded model, and £560 for the 6/5 hooded version.

In the US, the new Patagonia Regulator wetsuits start at $479 for the 3/2 Full Suit, rising to $509 for the 4/3, $579 for the 5/4 Hooded and $609 for the thickest 6/5 Hooded model.