T3 at 30: 10 innovations that changed the way we get active

Thirty years is a long time in technology, and the biggest changes in how we run, ride, hike, and train haven't always come from faster processors or brighter screens.

Some came from new materials, while others from different ways of making products. A handful simply changed what people expected their gear to do.

In 1996, a GPS-enabled watch would have sounded faintly ridiculous, and filming yourself bombing down a mountain still required a fair amount of specialist kit.

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Home fitness was mostly an offline affair and electric bikes were nowhere near mainstream. The idea of a watch monitoring your workouts throughout the day still felt way too futuristic.

A lot has changed since then. Below, I've collected the biggest milestones in outdoor and fitness technology, wearables, action cameras, and drones that shaped how we think about all of it.

1996 – Sustainability becomes mainstream

Sustainable outdoor gear did not begin in 1996, but Patagonia made a decision that showed how seriously a brand could take the environmental impact of what it sold.

For its Spring 1996 range, the company switched all virgin cotton to organically grown cotton after an 18-month effort that required it to rebuild parts of its supply chain from the ground up.

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Patagonia's (in)famous flying baby ad from the 90s (Image credit: Patagonia)

The move was commercially painful because suitable cotton was scarce, which led Patagonia to cut its sportswear range from 166 products to 66 and take two years to recover sales.

Moving to organic cotton was necessary, though. Patagonia knew it could no longer address environmental responsibility at the end of production. It had to influence raw materials and suppliers long before the finished product reached a shop.

1998 – Softshell changes the way we layer

Outdoor clothing had long revolved around a fairly clear divide between breathable insulation and waterproof protection, which often meant changing layers as conditions shifted. Polartec Power Shield helped establish another way of thinking about that problem when it launched in 1998.

The fabric was designed to stretch and breathe while still offering enough wind and light-weather protection to keep moving without immediately reaching for a hardshell. Polartec describes its arrival as the start of the “soft-shell revolution”, and the idea quickly spread beyond jackets to trousers, gloves, and other pieces designed for active use.

Much like other technologies that become a mainstay, softshell now feels so familiar that it is easy to overlook how significant the shift was. You can still opt for a midlayer + hard shell combo in 2026, but plenty of other options are available now, thanks in part to Polartec.

2003 – GPS arrives on the runner's wrist

Knowing exactly how far and how fast you are running feels completely normal now, yet in 2003 runners still had to figure that out before or after a session.

The Garmin Forerunner 201 changed that by putting GPS-derived pace and distance directly on the wrist, which the company calls the world’s first GPS running watch.

(Image credit: Raimond Spekking)

The device itself looks enormous by modern standards, but the basic idea remains unchanged in almost every running watch sold today.

Modern Garmins are far more sophisticated, but their main purpose is still to let runners understand what they are doing while they are doing it, without measuring a route separately or relying on guesswork.

2009 – The action camera finds its modern form

GoPro had been making cameras for several years before 2009, but the HD HERO was the point when the concept began to look recognisably like the action camera we know today.

It was the first rugged camera to combine HD video with a compact body that could mount to helmets and sports equipment. By 2024, it had sold more than 50 million cameras since its release.

(Image credit: Gordon Tarpley/Flickr)

Its influence went far beyond the hardware, because it gave ordinary people access to a style of footage that had previously been difficult and expensive to capture. Outdoor sport became much easier to film from the participant’s perspective, helping action cameras become part of the culture around cycling, skiing and adventure travel.

2011 – Electric assistance transforms cycling

Electric bicycles existed long before 2011, but the riding experience began to change when integrated systems made the motor feel like part of the bike.

Bosch began producing its first e-bike drive systems in 2011, combining a mid-drive motor with a lithium-ion battery and sensor-controlled assistance that responded to the rider. By the end of that year, Bosch technology had already appeared across dozens of bike brands.

(Image credit: Bosch)

That approach became highly influential and helped shape the modern European e-bike market. Electric assistance now appeared everywhere, from commuting to mountain biking, making cycling more accessible to people who might not otherwise have tackled the same routes on a conventional bike.

2013 – Drones put aerial filmmaking within reach

Aerial photography once meant hiring helicopters or using specialist equipment, so the arrival of relatively affordable consumer quadcopters changed the landscape remarkably quickly.

DJI’s original Phantom launched in January 2013 as a ready-to-fly, GPS-assisted drone that ordinary consumers could buy without building a complicated system themselves. It arrived preconfigured, used satellite positioning to make flight easier, and included a GoPro mount (!), with a launch price of $679.

2016's DJI Phantom Pro 4 still had the classic cube-like drone shape

The Phantom set the template for what we now think of as a camera drone, with integrated cameras and better stabilisation. As a result, in 2026, outdoor filmmakers and travellers could create stunning aerial images and videos with gadgets that weighed little more than some smartphones.

2014 – Connected fitness comes home

People had been exercising at home for decades before Peloton arrived, but the company changed the experience by treating the exercise bike as part of a connected service.

Peloton launched its first Bike in 2014 with a large display and streamed instructor-led classes built directly into the experience. The exercise bike also made performance data and software part of the same ecosystem.

(Image credit: Peloton)

The broader industry quickly followed, bringing similar ideas to treadmills, rowing machines and strength equipment.

The pandemic accelerated adoption years later, but the fundamental shift had already happened because home training was no longer just equipment in the corner.

It had become an interactive service that could compete with the atmosphere and structure of a class at home

2015 – The smartwatch becomes a mass-market device

Apple wasn't the first company to make a smartwatch, and by the time the original Apple Watch launched in April 2015, several major tech brands had already explored the category.

What Apple did was help move the smartwatch into the mainstream while making fitness a central part of the proposition.

(Image credit: Apple)

The wearable combined activity tracking with smart notifications and apps from the beginning. Apple presented, and still presents to this day, the Watch as both a personal device and a health and fitness companion.

Over the next decade, smartwatches steadily became more capable as fitness devices.

Better sensors and more detailed workout features pulled them closer to dedicated multisport watches, while sports watches themselves became smarter, making the boundary between the two categories much harder to define today than in 2015.

2017 – The supershoe changes running forever

Nike’s Vaporfly 4% brought together the ingredients, including a stiff plate and a generous stack of foam underfoot, that would define the modern supershoe in a way the industry could not ignore.

Its thick layer of lightweight, highly resilient foam paired with a carbon-fibre plate challenged the long-held assumption that racing shoes should be minimal and close to the ground.

The Nike Vaporfly 4% looks almost modest with today's standards

Nike’s testing found an average four per cent improvement in running economy compared with its previous running shoe, which gave the Vaporfly its name and quickly made it one of the most discussed shoes in the sport.

Rival brands responded with their own versions, while governing bodies eventually introduced rules around stack height and construction.

Elite racing footwear changed almost completely in the years that followed, and thick, highly cushioned shoes became the new normal at every distance.

2022 – Waterproofing begins moving beyond PFAS

GORE-TEX had already transformed outdoor clothing decades before our 30-year window began, but in 2022, one of the most familiar names in waterproofing began a major change beneath the surface.

After more than a decade of development, Gore introduced its expanded polyethene, or ePE, membrane in consumer products to replace older membrane technology in selected applications.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Crucially, the new membrane was made without intentionally added PFAS, reflecting a much wider shift taking place across the outdoor industry. That transition is still unfolding, but its significance lies in the scale of the rethink.

Waterproof performance had depended on fluorinated chemistry for decades, so moving away from it required manufacturers to revisit materials and construction without sacrificing the performance people expected.

Thirty years after Patagonia began reconsidering where its cotton came from, outdoor brands still had to look much further back into the products they made.