Tonal's futuristic home gym gets a stunning makeover, and there's more to it than a fresh coat of paint

Most home gym equipment isn't exactly known for its good looks, especially strength-training machines with their enormous metal frames and bulky weight plates.

Tonal has spent the last decade trying to change that perception with its wall-mounted smart gym, which packs the functionality of a much larger strength-training setup into something hardly bigger than a full-size mirror.

Now, the American fitness brand is taking that concept further with the Tonal 2 Glacier, a redesigned version of its flagship machine.

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While the new colourway is arguably the biggest visual change, a few practical improvements could make the machine more appealing to people who want to work out at home without turning their living room into a gym.

Mirror, mirror on the wall

The most noticeable difference is the new Glacier finish, which replaces the existing Tonal 2's dark exterior with a much lighter design featuring exposed aluminium columns and subtly reshaped components.

The redesign also adds integrated accessory storage, with dedicated compartments at the top and bottom of the machine to keep workout attachments organised.

(Image credit: Tonal)

The Glacier uses the same technology as the existing Tonal 2, so it doesn't add more resistance or major new training functionality.

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That’s not a bad thing, though. The Tonal 2 uses digitally controlled resistance and adjustable arms, letting you do everything from traditional strength exercises to more dynamic movements.

Its adaptive weight system automatically changes resistance based on your performance, and the built-in AI coach is said to monitor technique and provide feedback during workouts.

(Image credit: Tonal)

The machine supports up to 250lb (113kg) of digital resistance and offers training options beyond conventional weightlifting, including Pilates, HIIT, and mobility sessions.

The wall-mounted unit measures approx. 129cm tall and 55cm wide, and extends about 14cm from the wall when its arms are folded away.

The Tonal 2 Glacier costs $4,795 (approximately £3,650) at Tonal US, with accessory bundles costing an additional $495 or $595.

A membership costs $59.95 per month and requires an initial 12-month commitment.