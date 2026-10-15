Strava just got a major strength training upgrade, and it's starting to look like a proper fitness coaching app

Strava just launched an update introducing coach-designed strength workouts that users can follow and record directly in the app.

Rolling out to subscribers over the next few weeks, the new experience combines guided exercise demonstrations with live set-and-rep tracking.

Strava says the new strength workout series was developed by experienced coaches and includes animated demonstrations of individual exercises.

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You can tap into each movement to access instructions on proper form, helpful technique tips and information about the muscles being targeted.

A more hands-on approach to strength training

During a session, you can track your sets and reps in real time, with everything automatically saved to your Strava Workout Log once the workout is complete.

The app's muscle map also updates to visualise which muscle groups have been worked.

It's an interesting addition, particularly for runners and cyclists who incorporate resistance training into their routines but might not want to use a separate strength-training app.

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Strava says strength training has become one of its fastest-growing activity categories, reflecting a broader shift towards combining endurance exercise with resistance training.

The company is also introducing additional guided running workouts as part of the update, further expanding its library of structured training sessions.

More strength training features are coming

Perhaps even more interesting than the features launching now is what Strava has planned for the coming months.

The company says it's developing a feature that will allow you to upload strength workouts simply by taking a screenshot of a training plan or notes app containing your sets and reps.

A build-your-own workout tool is also in development, potentially making Strava a more compelling alternative to dedicated strength-training platforms.

Strava is also working on additional partner integrations to automatically bring strength-training data into the platform, regardless of where users record their sessions.

The new guided strength workouts will roll out to Strava subscribers over the next few weeks, while free users will be able to try a sample workout.

Additional workout series are expected before the end of 2026.

You can sign up for Strava for free.