A good RPG can be a wondrous thing, and part of the strength of the genre is that it's incredibly wide – there are a million different types of RPGs, from turn-based to action-heavy. This means there's really something to suit almost any player, but I wonder if I'm in the majority or minority for finding that my Switch 2 is my favourite place to play these games.

I just love the flexibility of being able to pick up a game and play it on the move, in bed, or while watching some sport on the TV, and that's something that my other platforms don't really match. I've recently enjoyed three RPGs on the Switch 2 that all share some trends, but play very differently, so if you're in the mood for something retro-flavoured that nonetheless pushes the envelope, check out these three bangers.

Final Fantasy Resonance

FINAL FANTASY RESONANCE – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

The latest mainline Final Fantasy game is one of the most interesting in years, not least because it finally uses Square Enix's brilliant HD-2D art style in the main franchise. This brings gorgeous pixellated artwork into the mix, and the result is one of the best-looking retro-styled games ever made, with an amount of detail and some effects that are straight out of 2026.

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The game keeps things old-school when it comes to its turn-based combat system, but there are enough twists to keep it fresh, and the story is a really sprightly one. For those who've played a lot of the previous games, the way you can summon "Visions" that are basically characters from other Final Fantasy games is a totally dynamite nostalgic twist.

For those who like traditional turn-based RPGs, this is a must-try, and it has a free demo on the eShop if you want to dip your toe in for a bit before committing.

Queen's Domain

Queen's Domain | PC & Console Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This action RPG is a far deeper cut in terms of its influences. Its title hints at the fact that it's a direct homage to FromSoftware's old series King's Field, which preceded Dark Souls and established the developer as a maker of tough-as-nails games.

With brilliant retro graphics that look so evocative, and a phenomenally subtle soundtrack, this game drops you on a hostile island and challenges you to explore it. Doing so will introduce you to a combat system unlike anything else you might have tried, in which timing your attacks and making space for yourself are both totally key.

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It's evocative, odd, surprising and extremely difficult, but Queen's Domain is also really quite unique compared to other RPGs I've played, and I think it'll find a dedicated fanbase. The quality of its interconnected level design alone make it a standout that you should definitely check out.

Dread Delusion

My final pick also has an interesting and obvious retro inspiration – Morrowind, the last time The Elder Scrolls was truly freaky as a franchise. As a devoted Oblivion fan, I can still concede that Morrowind was more interesting in some ways, and Dread Delusion aims to make you feel the same way as you play.

It has a compact but dense world for you to explore as you try to stop everything going to hell, and is a lot more dialogue and quest-heavy than Queen's Domain. Lacking quest markers and with an interesting mapping system, this game doesn't hold your hand at all, but if you vibe with its world and setting then you might just fall in love with it.

Plus, of course, its visuals are amazing – weird and wonderful creatures, crazy geography and super fun character designs make it a treat for your eyes. It's been out for a little longer, but is just as deserving of your attention as the other two I've spotlit.