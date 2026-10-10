Patagonia's latest winter jacket turns discarded plastic bottles and fishing nets into something surprisingly clever

Patagonia has teamed up with Italian insulation specialist Thermore for its latest launch, the Heyes Peak 3-in-1 Parka.

Unlike some of the outdoor brand's more technical garments, the new casual insulated jacket is designed for everyday wear and not demanding mountain adventures.

It combines a weather-resistant outer shell (essentially, a waterproof jacket) made from recycled fishing nets with a removable insulated layer constructed from recycled plastic bottles.

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Probably because of its more approachable nature, the Heyes Peak Parka is set to be one of the brand's most interesting pieces for this season, especially as we look ahead to the unpredictable autumn and winter months.

Two jackets are better than one

The Heyes Peak 3-in-1 Parka's outer uses Patagonia's NetPlus recycled nylon ripstop fabric, made from discarded fishing nets collected to help reduce plastic pollution in the oceans.

Inside, you'll find Thermore EVOdown, a synthetic insulation designed to mimic the softness and loft of traditional down without using animal-derived materials.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Thermore might not be as instantly recognisable as outdoor titans GORE-TEX or PrimaLoft, but the family-run Italian company has been developing technical insulation for decades.

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I've covered its technology before, including the Trailberg jacket that turns plastic waste into winter insulation.

Thermore's EVOdown technology uses 100% recycled polyester fibres and is designed to provide lightweight warmth with a soft, down-like feel.

The 3-in-1 design isn't a revolutionary concept, but the combination of recycled materials and modular construction makes the Heyes Peak particularly appealing as an everyday winter jacket.

And unlike some of Patagonia's more technical outerwear, the collection has a relatively understated look that should work just as well on the commute as on a weekend walk.

Built for the everyday adventures

Despite its casual styling, there's some serious outdoor technology involved with the Heyes Peak 3-in-1 Parka.

The outer jacket features Patagonia's waterproof H2No Performance Standard construction, including a two-layer shell, an adjustable hood and a storm flap.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

Interestingly, the outer shell uses recycled polyester sourced from coastal communities at risk of plastic pollution, and the removable inner jacket uses NetPlus fishing-net material.

The parka also uses durable water-repellent treatments made without intentionally added PFAS.

At 1,020g, it's not particularly lightweight (let's not forget it's a 3-in-1 garment, though), but that's arguably less important for a jacket intended for commuting, travelling and everyday winter adventures.

The Heyes Peak 3-in-1 Parka is available in men's and women's versions, priced at £480 in the UK, €500 in Europe and $569 in the US. AU price and availability TBC.