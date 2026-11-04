GORE-TEX's futuristic boot material is 40% lighter than leather and promises impressive durability, and I want it in my hiking boots now

When I visited GORE-TEX's headquarters in Putzbrunn, Germany, to celebrate the company's 50th anniversary, I expected to learn plenty about waterproof membranes and waterproof trail running footwear.

What I didn't expect was to leave thinking about how the company's professional footwear technology could eventually transform the hiking boots we wear on weekend adventures.

During a presentation on the company’s fire and defence business, we saw an ExtraGUARD boot featuring a lightweight, water-resistant upper material developed for demanding professional applications, including military combat boots and firefighting footwear.

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According to the brand, ExtraGUARD's upper material is 40% lighter than full-grain leather of the same thickness, offers impressive abrasion resistance and absorbs very little water, even after prolonged exposure to wet conditions.

ExtraGUARD was introduced in 2021, so it’s not brand-new technology, but seeing it in the flesh made me wonder when the innovation will trickle down to conventional outdoor footwear.

The problem with leather boots

Leather has remained popular for hiking and work boots because of its durability and the support it provides.

However, leather also has disadvantages, especially in prolonged wet conditions, because it can absorb moisture as its natural water-repellent treatment deteriorates.

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Anyone who has spent a full day walking through wet grass or persistent rain will appreciate how unpleasant heavy, damp boots can become, especially when you have to put them back on the following morning.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

ExtraGUARD addresses this problem with a three-layer upper that combines an abrasion-resistant outer surface, a protective functional layer, and an inner layer designed to limit water absorption.

Crucially, the material works alongside a separate waterproof GORE-TEX lining, so ExtraGUARD doesn't replace the membrane itself but improves how the rest of the boot handles moisture.

The company claims this keeps footwear relatively lightweight even after long exposure to moisture and reduces drying times compared to conventional leather or textile uppers.

From the battlefield to the hiking trail?

ExtraGUARD was developed for professional users, including soldiers, police officers, firefighters and workers who spend long periods on their feet in challenging environments.

These applications demand footwear that can withstand considerable punishment without becoming excessively heavy or uncomfortable, and that stays relatively consistent in weight when wet.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

GORE-TEX also highlights reduced conductive heat loss as another advantage of the construction, because limiting moisture absorption in the upper helps prevent the material from drawing heat away from the foot in cold conditions.

The technology has already progressed beyond the experimental stage, with footwear manufacturers incorporating ExtraGUARD into commercially available professional boots.

Although hiking boots don't necessarily need the same level of protection against mechanical hazards, many of the challenges professional users face will sound familiar to anyone who regularly ventures into the mountains or forests.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Naturally, adapting a material developed for professional footwear into hiking boots isn’t always straightforward, as the company has to balance durability with flexibility, comfort, appearance, and, of course, cost.

Nevertheless, having seen the technology discussed alongside GORE-TEX's other footwear innovations, I'd be interested to see whether some of these developments eventually find their way into more mainstream outdoor products.

After all, if we can make boots that offer the durability and protection traditionally associated with leather without taking on so much water or weight, that's an innovation I suspect plenty of hikers would welcome.

Read more about ExtraGUARD here.