Revlon unveils two new affordable hair stylers just in time for Christmas gifting

In Summary Revlon has launched two new One-Step hair tools – the VersaStyler (£99.99) and PowerMove Dryer (£69.99).

The VersaStyler offers three modes for drying, adding volume and refreshing styles, without changing attachments.

The lightweight PowerMove Dryer weighs 280g and comes with four attachments, three heat settings and a travel pouch.

Revlon has expanded its One-Step hair styling range with two new tools, both arriving just in time for Christmas. It's the brand's first major addition to the range since it launched the One-Step Multi Air Styler 4-in-1 around this time last year.

Catering to slightly different styling needs, the One-Step VersaStyler combines drying and brushing functions in a single tool, whilst the One-Step PowerMove is a compact hairdryer supplied with four interchangeable attachments.

Both are also relatively affordable compared with many premium hair styling tools. The VersaStyler costs £99.99 and is available from Amazon, whilst the PowerMove Dryer is priced at £69.99 and can be bought from Amazon, Boots and Argos.

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(Image credit: Revlon)

The Revlon One-Step VersaStyler is a 3-in-1 styling tool with Blow-Dry, Volumiser and Thermal Brush modes. These allow users to dry their hair, add volume or refresh an existing style without having to switch attachments. It's designed to be used on both wet and dry hair, with the Thermal Brush mode particularly suited to restyling second-day hair.

It features a ceramic-coated barrel, which Revlon says helps reduce frizz, alongside a high-speed digital motor that delivers airflow for drying and styling. There are also three heat and three airflow settings, whilst the maximum air temperature in dryer mode is 100°C.

(Image credit: Revlon)

The Revlon One-Step PowerMove Dryer is a compact hairdryer powered by a 110,000 RPM motor, weighing just 280g. It comes with four styling attachments, which is quite rare for a best hair dryer, including a concentrator, diffuser, Smooth & Shine Finisher and Root Lift Comb.

The PowerMove also offers three heat settings, three power settings and a Cool Air Mode. Revlon says it's designed to operate quietly, whilst its lightweight build and included storage pouch make it easier to pack for travel.