9 best men’s fragrance launches from October 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Montblanc, Armani and more

Smell the part this autumn with these October fragrance launches

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October fragrance launches 2026
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I don’t know about you, but October has felt like it’s flown by! Despite being a quick month, October has also been extremely busy, especially in the world of men’s fragrances and colognes.

With the autumn season upon us, the latest October fragrance launches have been full of darker notes, like leather, oud and musk. Some of the scents on this list add some brightness to these deeper, more dramatic layers with things like citrus and lavender, while others really lean into the darkness with bold spices, tobacco and alcohol.

If you’re on the lookout for a new favourite bottle, here are the nine best fragrance launches from October 2026, featuring the likes of Tom Ford, Dior, Montblanc, Armani, Loewe and more.

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Men’s fragrances from October 2026

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

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