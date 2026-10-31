9 best men’s fragrance launches from October 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Montblanc, Armani and more
Smell the part this autumn with these October fragrance launches
I don’t know about you, but October has felt like it’s flown by! Despite being a quick month, October has also been extremely busy, especially in the world of men’s fragrances and colognes.
With the autumn season upon us, the latest October fragrance launches have been full of darker notes, like leather, oud and musk. Some of the scents on this list add some brightness to these deeper, more dramatic layers with things like citrus and lavender, while others really lean into the darkness with bold spices, tobacco and alcohol.
If you’re on the lookout for a new favourite bottle, here are the nine best fragrance launches from October 2026, featuring the likes of Tom Ford, Dior, Montblanc, Armani, Loewe and more.
Men’s fragrances from October 2026
Tom Ford’s Ombré Leather has been around for a while, but this new Reserve version gives it a fun reinterpretation. A woody, leather fragrance, Tom Ford Ombré Leather Reserve has notes of silver juniper, black leather, sandalwood, white moss and violet leaf. It smells like an autumn forest trapped in a bottle.
Similar to the last bottle on this list, Dior Sauvage Extrait is a new version of its bestselling Sauvage scent. Its first extrait de parfum for men, it’s the perfect autumnal fragrance, with notes of lavender, bergamot, patchouli, vetiver, cedarwood and oud.
Gucci Guilty Intense Pour Homme originally launched back in 2011, but it’s since been reimagined in 2026. It has layers of salt, lavender and palo santo, giving it a warm, smokiness with bright hints of citrus and mint. It’s a great choice if you’re trying to hold on to the summer months a bit longer.
Designed to evoke the feeling of warm days and fresh nights, Montblanc Explorer Infinite is bright and floral yet musky. It has top notes of bergamot and lemon, which settles down to lavender and clary sage at the heart. The base notes include vetiver, patchouli and musk, giving it a richer scent – and it comes in Montblanc’s iconic bottle style in a new blue colour.
Armani’s Stronger With You collection continues to grow this year. The new Armani Stronger With You Spices is a limited edition option from the amber, fougere fragrance family, which gives a warm, spicy kick. There are notes of citrus, black pepper, saffron, lavender, vanilla, bourbon and more, so there’s a lot going on but it all blends together nicely.
Loewe Crafted Collection Sweet Woodland is a unisex scent that perfectly combines both masculine and feminine fragrance notes. As a woody, spicy scent, it has bursts of citrus with mandarin and orange blossom, florals of rose and vanilla, and spicier layers of ginger, amber and cognac. It also comes in a fun bottle which looks like it belongs in a forest.
Part of its Night Veils collection, Byredo Havana Tonka is a highly concentrated fragrance, making it long-lasting and ideal for date nights and evenings out. As the name suggests, Byredo Havana Tonka has a strong scent of roasted tonka bean, which is balanced by bergamot, tobacco, violet, cashmere, pink peppercorn and rum – it smells a bit like crème brulee!
Described as a ‘festive adventure in the Highlands’, Jo Malone Vanilla Scotch sounds like a great option for Christmas gift giving – although it still feels too early to say that! It has notes of vanilla, Scotch whisky, tonka bean and amber, and it comes in a gorgeous bottle with a festive design on the glass and a tartan bow on the top.
A gourmand fragrance, D.S. & Durga Ain’t That Sweet smells good enough to eat. Inspired by date cake, D.S. & Durga Ain’t That Sweet has notes of vanilla, spices and malt, so it’s quite sweet yet has a darkness to it with its richer, spicier layers.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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