9 best men’s fragrance launches from October 2026, featuring Tom Ford, Montblanc, Armani and more

I don’t know about you, but October has felt like it’s flown by! Despite being a quick month, October has also been extremely busy, especially in the world of men’s fragrances and colognes .

With the autumn season upon us, the latest October fragrance launches have been full of darker notes, like leather, oud and musk. Some of the scents on this list add some brightness to these deeper, more dramatic layers with things like citrus and lavender, while others really lean into the darkness with bold spices, tobacco and alcohol.

If you’re on the lookout for a new favourite bottle, here are the nine best fragrance launches from October 2026, featuring the likes of Tom Ford, Dior, Montblanc, Armani, Loewe and more.

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Men’s fragrances from October 2026