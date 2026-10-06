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9+ Prime Big Deal Days fragrance deals LIVE – big price drops from Hugo Boss, Mugler, Valentino and more!
Smell your best with these cheap fragrance offers in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is in full swing! Amongst the sea of appliances and smart home deals, there are tons of beauty offers so you can look, smell and feel your best for less.
I’ve been searching through the deals, and have found some of the best offers on men’s cologne and women’s perfume. Right now, you can find big-name brands and bestselling fragrances for better than half price in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.
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Whether you need a refill of your favourite fragrance or you’re looking for a gift for someone, there are plenty of discounts to take advantage of. I’ve rounded up the very best fragrance deals you can buy at Amazon right now, and will be updating this post live so you’re up-to-date on offers from Hugo Boss, Mugler, Valentino, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and more.
- STAR DEAL – Calvin Klein CKIN2U For Him is now £20.40!
- BOSS Bottled Night is now 64% off
- Alien by Mugler is under £82 at Amazon
- Hugo Man is just £40 in this limited time deal
- Get Azzuro The Most Wanted for £71
- Lancôme La Vie Est Belle is under £50 right now
- Valentino Uomo Born In Roma Intense is the cheapest it’s ever been
- Ralph Lauren Red is now just £56
- Limited deal drops DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom to under £30
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Diesel's Only The Brave is now just £49.99!
Diesel Only The Brave is one of the most recognisable men's fragrances on the market, and it's now under £50 for Prime Big Deal Days.
This woody citrus aftershave has notes of lemon, leather, mandarin and cedar. It's a brilliant balance of zesty and earthiness, which will smell delicious from the office and out to the pub. It also comes in Diesel's iconic fist bottle.
Get BOSS Bottled Absolu Parfum Intense for half price!
In the Prime Big Deal Days sale, the best men's fragrance deals you can find are on BOSS Bottled scents. One of the best offers I've found is on BOSS Bottled Absolu Parfum Intense which is now half price.
Now just £57.90, BOSS Bottled Absolu Parfum Intense is bold and highly concentrated, so it's great for evenings out and date nights. It has layers of leather, patchouli and cedarwood, and comes in the iconic BOSS printed bottle.
Montblanc's Explorer Extreme drops to lowest ever price
Looking for an upgrade on Montblanc's Explorer fragrance? Then you'll love this deal on the Montblanc Explorer Extreme. Now the cheapest it's ever been, Montblanc Explorer Extreme is now just £56.34!
This long-lasting fragrance has notes of bergamot, patchouli, amber and leather. It's bold, powerful and crisp, so it'll give you a woodsy yet fresh smell.
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