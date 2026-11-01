5 essential grooming products every bearded man wants for Christmas

Finding the perfect Christmas gift for a bearded man might seem straightforward, but there’s actually so much more to male grooming than keeping facial hair in check.

From all-in-one body care kits that make everyday routines easier to premium manicure sets and travel-friendly shavers, there are plenty of thoughtful gifts that he might not think to buy for himself.

Whether you’re shopping for a partner who takes his grooming seriously or someone who could do with a few new essentials, these five gift ideas are a great place to start. You might even find something worth adding to your own Christmas list...

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1. Electric shaver

(Image credit: Braun)

Whether your loved one has been using the same electric shaver for five years or just five months, an upgrade is rarely a bad idea, especially if one of their favourite brands has released a newer model.

If you know they have a go-to brand, whether that’s Philips, Braun or Gillette, it’s a good idea to see what’s new. For example, Braun has launched its latest shaver this year, and despite its high price tag, it’s already proving popular.

If they usually use a traditional razor, you could also consider an electric shaver kit for more flexibility with cutting lengths and styles.

2. Body care kit

(Image credit: Solum)

Body care kits are becoming increasingly popular, bringing together everything needed for a simple yet effective grooming routine.

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Solum is one brand I’ve recently come across, offering a structured approach to body care that separates daily maintenance from a weekly reset. It’s a refreshing alternative to more traditional grooming ranges, with a focus on looking after the body as a whole.

Harry’s is another brand worth exploring, with a range of gift sets covering everything from body wash and shaving gel to razors and skincare. Its Christmas collection is also worth considering, with some lovely seasonal fragrances in the mix.

3. Premium manicure set

(Image credit: Aspinal of London)

A manicure set is an often-overlooked grooming essential that makes a practical yet luxurious gift. Premium tools tend to resist rust, stay sharp for longer and offer a more precise cut than cheaper alternatives.

Aspinal of London and Taylor of Old Bond Street both offer some lovely options that combine quality craftsmanship with timeless design.

4. Toiletry bag

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

A premium toiletry bag is a practical gift that will last for years. Look for quality materials such as full-grain leather, durable nylon or water-resistant canvas, plus a protective lining to guard against spills.

My personal picks would be Carl Friedrik’s latest range, or Harber London's. It’s also the sort of gift that will be useful long after Christmas, especially if your loved one travels often.

5. Portable shaver

(Image credit: Laifen)

Finally, a compact shaver is ideal for keeping facial hair in check on the go, whether travelling with a suitcase or hand luggage. The Laifen P3 Pro and Manscaped's The Handyman are both great options that are highly commended for their portable designs.

This is actually the gift I’ll be buying my partner this Christmas, so let’s hope he doesn’t stumble across this guide!