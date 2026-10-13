Forget vintage military watches, this titanium field watch from Norway combines modern battlefield design with a 100-hour power reserve

From vintage-style numerals to traditional canvas straps, even some of today's most advanced field watches borrow heavily from designs that are decades old.

Norwegian watchmaker Micromilspec has taken a different approach with its new Fieldmaster, a striking titanium timepiece developed with input from serving military personnel.

The company set out to design something better suited to the demands of modern military operations, and the result looks refreshingly different.

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A field watch built for the 21st century

Development reportedly began in 2019, when Micromilspec started gathering feedback from 30 serving military personnel over a three-year period.

The idea was to understand what soldiers actually need from a watch, a thought that's reflected in the Fieldmaster's unusually clean dial.

(Image credit: Micromilspec)

It features oversized luminous hour markers, broad hands and a small seconds subdial at six o'clock.

The latter is particularly interesting, as relocating the seconds hand away from the centre helps prevent it from obscuring the main timekeeping hands.

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There's also a date display at three o'clock, while the fixed bezel eliminates the potential complications associated with a rotating bezel.

(Image credit: Micromilspec)

The angular Grade 5 titanium case measures 40mm across and 11.2mm thick, making it relatively compact by modern tool-watch standards.

The Fieldmaster offers 200 metres of water resistance, which puts it comfortably ahead of what most people would expect from a conventional field watch.

Buyers can choose between a microblasted titanium finish and a darker Gunpowder DLC version, with either a matching titanium bracelet or a textured rubber strap.

Swiss engineering beneath the surface

Inside the Fieldmaster is the Horage K3 automatic movement, which offers a power reserve exceeding 100 hours.

That's more than four days of operation without winding – particularly useful for anyone who regularly switches between watches.

(Image credit: Micromilspec)

The movement also uses a silicon escapement and hairspring to improve resistance to magnetic interference, an increasingly important consideration in environments filled with electronic equipment.

Micromilspec claims an accuracy of -4/+6 seconds per day, while a power reserve indicator is visible through the transparent sapphire caseback.

(Image credit: Micromilspec)

The Micromilspec Fieldmaster is available to pre-order now, with prices starting at $2,995 (approximately £2,220) on a rubber strap and rising to $3,655 (approximately £2,710) with a titanium bracelet.

Production is limited to 75 pieces per model annually, with deliveries expected to begin in May 2027.