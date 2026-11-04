IKEA’s smart home range is bigger than you think – here are 10 gadgets you didn’t know existed
With new additions and older products disappearing, here's what's worth buying now
I’ve always been a big fan of IKEA when it comes to smart home tech. It's one of the brands I recommend most often, particularly if you're looking to build a smart home without spending a fortune.
I last covered IKEA's smart home lineup last in September, but there's been plenty of change since then. The retailer has continued to expand its offering, whilst also discontinuing a number of older products, meaning the range looks quite different now.
So, I thought it was time to take another look at what's available and put together an updated guide, and you'll find each suggestion below.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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