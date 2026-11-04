IKEA’s smart home range is bigger than you think – here are 10 gadgets you didn’t know existed

I’ve always been a big fan of IKEA when it comes to smart home tech. It's one of the brands I recommend most often, particularly if you're looking to build a smart home without spending a fortune.

I last covered IKEA's smart home lineup last in September, but there's been plenty of change since then. The retailer has continued to expand its offering, whilst also discontinuing a number of older products, meaning the range looks quite different now.

So, I thought it was time to take another look at what's available and put together an updated guide, and you'll find each suggestion below.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here: