How much should you really spend on a smart sensor, and what features matter?

The best smart sensors can do a lot more than simply tell you when a door has been opened. From motion, temperature and humidity sensors to water leaks, air quality, light levels and even presence detection, there are plenty of options to choose from, with prices ranging from just a few pounds to considerably more.

However, with so much choice, it's difficult to know how much you actually need to spend. Whilst some sensors offer multiple types of detection and more advanced smart home features, a cheaper option can often do exactly what you need.

The trick is knowing which features are worth paying for and which you can probably live without – and you'll find all of that information below.

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(Image credit: Future / Alistair Charlton)

How much should you spend on a smart sensor?

Smart sensors are one of those gadgets where you don't need to spend a lot to get a good one. Spending more can get you multiple types of detection in one device, a built-in display or a more premium design – all of which can be useful – but whether they're worth paying extra for really depends on what you want your sensor to do.

For a simple door or window sensor, I'd struggle to justify spending £30/$50 or more. I'd much rather buy something at a lower price that does exactly what I need than spend £50/$75 on a sensor filled with features I'll never use.

For example, Aqara's popular Multi-State Sensor (P100) is just £29.99/$49.99, whilst Tapo's T100 Smart Motion Sensor costs £17.99/$17.99. IKEA also has a growing range of affordable options, including the Kippbok water leakage sensor, which costs just £7 in the UK and $7.99 in the US.

(Image credit: IKEA)

So, what features should you look for?

Compatibility is probably the first thing I'd check, as there's no point buying a sensor that doesn't work with your smart home ecosystem. Going for a Matter-compatible product is the best way to avoid this becoming a problem, as it gives you more flexibility and future proofs your device at the same time.

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Battery life is another one worth considering. Most sensors are designed to run for months or even years on a single battery, so you shouldn't need to think about them too often. This is especially important if you're putting one somewhere awkward to reach, as the last thing you want is to be constantly taking it down to replace the battery.

Arguably, the most important thing is sensitivity and accuracy. A motion sensor needs to reliably detect movement without sending false alerts, whilst temperature and humidity sensors should provide useful and accurate readings. It's worth checking reviews before buying, and even having a look through the comments on product listings, as these can give you a better idea of how well a sensor performs in real life.