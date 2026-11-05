Ninja's popular Luxe Café coffee machine just got a pretty pink makeover
It joins Ninja's growing range of colourful appliances
Ninja has added a new colour option to its coffee machine range, bringing a pop of pink to one of its existing models. Called Raspberry Blush, the new shade is currently available on the Ninja Luxe Café Premier, although there's always the possibility it could join other models in the future.
Ninja is already known for offering many of its kitchen appliances in pastel shades, but these finishes are less common across its coffee machines. Most tend to stick to more traditional black or stainless steel, so it's nice to see the brand bringing a little more colour to this part of its range.
The Ninja Luxe Café Premier in Raspberry Blush is available for £599.99 via SharkNinja's website, and can also be purchased through Very.
As for the machine itself, the Luxe Café Premier was Ninja's first-ever coffee machine when it launched in 2024. It quickly established itself as one of the more versatile options on the market, combining several coffee-making functions in one machine. We awarded it four stars in our full review, and it remains one of Ninja's strongest coffee machines, even with newer models joining the range since.
Aside from the new colour, there's no change to the machine's design or functionality. You're getting the same Luxe Café Premier as before, just in a different finish.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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