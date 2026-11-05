Apple reportedly sees sense with next year's iPhone Pro redesign – ditches the under-display camera

The big news at Apple’s September event this year was the first folding iPhone, rather than the iPhone 18 Pro models. That’s not to say the Pros didn’t get a look-in. A couple of new colour options were introduced, including a lovely Burgundy; the Dynamic Island cutout at the top was reduced; and a mechanical variable aperture was added to the main lens.

On the surface though, apart from those colour changes, everything looked almost identical to last year's iPhone 17 Pro models.

However, it could be a different story next year. For the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, we got the iPhone X, which introduced Face ID for the first time, ditched the home button at the bottom of the screen, and marked a dramatic redesign. Next year marks the iPhone's 20th anniversary, so it’s no surprise that rumours have been circulating about what Apple might do to celebrate the next milestone.

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We're expecting a major redesign, with some reports of a quad-curved display for a bezel-free finish. Early reports also mentioned no cut-outs on the display, suggesting the Dynamic Island might be dropped. But thankfully, the latter now sounds like it won’t happen after all.

What's expected for the iPhone 20 Pro?

As reported by 9to5Mac, Digital Chat Station has replied to a reader's comment on its previous Weibo post about the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2, asking whether the iPhone 20 Max would have a hole-free screen.

The leaker confirmed the display would have holes, so it is assumed it will keep the Dynamic Island feature, as well as the standard front camera, rather than switching to an under-display camera.

The iPhone Duo has an under-display camera on its internal display, but it’s nowhere near as good as the one on the external display. It's really only good enough for video calling – and there's no Face ID on the Duo.

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It's worth noting that nothing corroborates Digital Chat Station’s sources as yet, so don’t take this as gospel. But, with the Dynamic Island shrinking on the iPhone 18 Pro and Face ID expected to remain on the iPhone 20 Pro, we’re hoping the leaker is right.