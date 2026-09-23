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iPhone 18 Pro phone cases to add a little style to your handset

These luxury cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will elevate your phone even further

Mat Gallagher&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
iPhone 18 Pro with case
(Image credit: Future)
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The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced, once again causing a flurry of pre-orders. With its new burgundy and black colour options, it's a great-looking phone, but if you want to keep it that way, you will probably be considering a case.

The Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and the Ceramic Shield on the back will give you drop and scratch resistance; a case gives you that extra layer of protection.

While it seems a shame to hide away the phone, the right case can complement the design and give you a level of individual style. That colour pairing and case design say more about you than one of four iPhone 18 Pro colours.

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So, to help you make your choice, we've rounded up some of the best iPhone 18 Pro cases on the market right now. Ones that will do your phone justice, not cheapen it.

All of these cases are available for both the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models. It's worth noting that the exterior of the phone remains unchanged from last year, so iPhone 17 Pro cases will also fit.

We will also be covering cases for the iPhone Duo in a separate piece soon.

Best cases for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Apple cases

Leather cases

Non-leather cases

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Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher
Editor-in-chief, T3.com

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

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