iPhone 18 Pro phone cases to add a little style to your handset

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced, once again causing a flurry of pre-orders. With its new burgundy and black colour options, it's a great-looking phone, but if you want to keep it that way, you will probably be considering a case.

The Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and the Ceramic Shield on the back will give you drop and scratch resistance; a case gives you that extra layer of protection.

While it seems a shame to hide away the phone, the right case can complement the design and give you a level of individual style. That colour pairing and case design say more about you than one of four iPhone 18 Pro colours.

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So, to help you make your choice, we've rounded up some of the best iPhone 18 Pro cases on the market right now. Ones that will do your phone justice, not cheapen it.

All of these cases are available for both the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models. It's worth noting that the exterior of the phone remains unchanged from last year, so iPhone 17 Pro cases will also fit.

We will also be covering cases for the iPhone Duo in a separate piece soon.

Best cases for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

Apple cases

Techwoven Case With Magsafe £59 at Apple UK Prices from £59 / $59 The TechWoven case has replaced the leather as Apple's premium case option, and it now comes in six colours, including burgundy, chambray blue and black colours to match the phones. Silicone Case with MagSafe View at Apple UK Prices from £49 / $49 Still the most popular choice, the silicone case feels great in the hand, giving you plenty of grip. This year, the six colours include a burgundy, crisp blue and black, along with olive, navy blue and a bright magenta. Clear Case with MagSafe View at Apple UK Prices from £49 / $49 If you really love the colour of your new iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max, you can keep it seen with this Apple clear case. It provides all of the protection without blocking out the colour, so that burgundy, black, blue or silver can shine through. It's MagSafe compatible too, so you can still enjoy your wireless charging, as if there was no case there at all.

Leather cases

Troubadour full leather case View at troubadourgoods.com Prices from £49 / $59 Formerly known as Mujjo cases, the Troubadour leather case is still as stylish. Now made of full-grain Danish calfskin, it doesn't feel as soft as its previous leather cases, but as such, should be a little more hard-wearing. It comes in five colours, including black, tan, terracotta, obsidian green and this basalt that pairs nicely with the burgundy iPhone 18 Pro. Bellroy Phone Case View at Bellroy Prices from £55 / $59 Extending the previous compatibility to include the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the Bellroy Phone Case compares well to the Troubadour cases. The Premium leather version is 100% full-grain leather and comes in four colours, including black, deep ocean, canyon (dusky pink) and tan. It also comes in leather alternative versions. Mous Limitless Black Leather View at uk.mous.co Prices from £64.99 / $74.99 Black leather is one of many finishes for the Mous Limitless Phone Case, but it's the only leather one. You can also upgrade the case to have metal buttons, a camera guard and a camera kickstand should you wish, but it's still great without. You get strong magnets for MagSafe charging and soft microfibre lining inside.

Non-leather cases

OtterBox Sole Series Pack View at OtterBox Prices from £59.99 / $59.99 If you want to look as outdoorsy as you are, the Otterbox Sole Series Pack could be for you. It's inspired by outdoor footwear and tactical outerwear and has a built-in elastic rope to attach your essentials. This model only comes in Pulse Red but is designed to stand out. Plus it has a 5x military drop test standard, hard-wearing fabric back and built-in MagSafe-compatible magnets. Casetify Ripple Case View at CASETiFY Prices from £57 / $56 While Casetify does hundreds of case designs, this Ripple Case really stands out, especially in the Fig Purple colour to match the burgundy iPhone. It's made from a soft-touch silicone and has a 3x military standard drop resistance of 6.6ft. It comes in six colours and is compatible with a range of matching accessories, such as the MagSafe card wallet and grip stand. Wavecase View at wavecase.co.uk Prices from £35 / $48 We're big fans of Wavecase here at T3, not least because they are UK-designed cases, made from biodegradable materials and support Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) in their war against single-use plastics. They're also great-looking cases and come in a choice of 11 colours. You can even add on a recycled glass screen protector for complete protection. Mous Limitless Phone Case View at uk.mous.co Prices from £69.99 / $79.99 Mous has colour-matched its toughest case to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max phones. Using its AiroShock technology, it's designed for extreme drop protection and features an aluminium frame and silicone diaphragm. Like with the black leather version, you can add metal buttons, a glass screen protector and a camera guard for extra protection too. Native Union (Re)Classic Case Check Amazon View at Native Union – US Prices from £39.99 / $49.99 Native Union's Active Case is a cheaper alternative to its (Re)Classic but is equally stylish. Made using durable recycled materials, it comes in a choice of four colours and has drop protection for up to 3 metres. Benks ArmorEdge Red Case built with Kevlar View at benks.com Prices from £52.50 / $69.99 If you're looking for a seriously strong iPhone case, this one could be for you. The Benks ArmorEdge case is built with Kevlar – the stuff they make bulletproof vests out of. The woven texture, finished in a red pattern, says old money, while the multi-axis air cushioning and corner protection say, I want my phone in one piece. It's also available in a navigator edition, with Magellan's maps on the back, if that's your thing.

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