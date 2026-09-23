iPhone 18 Pro phone cases to add a little style to your handset
These luxury cases for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will elevate your phone even further
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced, once again causing a flurry of pre-orders. With its new burgundy and black colour options, it's a great-looking phone, but if you want to keep it that way, you will probably be considering a case.
The Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and the Ceramic Shield on the back will give you drop and scratch resistance; a case gives you that extra layer of protection.
While it seems a shame to hide away the phone, the right case can complement the design and give you a level of individual style. That colour pairing and case design say more about you than one of four iPhone 18 Pro colours.
So, to help you make your choice, we've rounded up some of the best iPhone 18 Pro cases on the market right now. Ones that will do your phone justice, not cheapen it.
All of these cases are available for both the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models. It's worth noting that the exterior of the phone remains unchanged from last year, so iPhone 17 Pro cases will also fit.
We will also be covering cases for the iPhone Duo in a separate piece soon.
Best cases for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple cases
Prices from £49 / $49
If you really love the colour of your new iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max, you can keep it seen with this Apple clear case. It provides all of the protection without blocking out the colour, so that burgundy, black, blue or silver can shine through. It's MagSafe compatible too, so you can still enjoy your wireless charging, as if there was no case there at all.
Leather cases
Prices from £49 / $59
Formerly known as Mujjo cases, the Troubadour leather case is still as stylish. Now made of full-grain Danish calfskin, it doesn't feel as soft as its previous leather cases, but as such, should be a little more hard-wearing. It comes in five colours, including black, tan, terracotta, obsidian green and this basalt that pairs nicely with the burgundy iPhone 18 Pro.
Prices from £55 / $59
Extending the previous compatibility to include the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, the Bellroy Phone Case compares well to the Troubadour cases. The Premium leather version is 100% full-grain leather and comes in four colours, including black, deep ocean, canyon (dusky pink) and tan. It also comes in leather alternative versions.
Prices from £64.99 / $74.99
Black leather is one of many finishes for the Mous Limitless Phone Case, but it's the only leather one. You can also upgrade the case to have metal buttons, a camera guard and a camera kickstand should you wish, but it's still great without. You get strong magnets for MagSafe charging and soft microfibre lining inside.
Non-leather cases
Prices from £59.99 / $59.99
If you want to look as outdoorsy as you are, the Otterbox Sole Series Pack could be for you. It's inspired by outdoor footwear and tactical outerwear and has a built-in elastic rope to attach your essentials. This model only comes in Pulse Red but is designed to stand out. Plus it has a 5x military drop test standard, hard-wearing fabric back and built-in MagSafe-compatible magnets.
Prices from £57 / $56
While Casetify does hundreds of case designs, this Ripple Case really stands out, especially in the Fig Purple colour to match the burgundy iPhone. It's made from a soft-touch silicone and has a 3x military standard drop resistance of 6.6ft. It comes in six colours and is compatible with a range of matching accessories, such as the MagSafe card wallet and grip stand.
Prices from £35 / $48
We're big fans of Wavecase here at T3, not least because they are UK-designed cases, made from biodegradable materials and support Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) in their war against single-use plastics. They're also great-looking cases and come in a choice of 11 colours. You can even add on a recycled glass screen protector for complete protection.
Prices from £69.99 / $79.99
Mous has colour-matched its toughest case to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max phones. Using its AiroShock technology, it's designed for extreme drop protection and features an aluminium frame and silicone diaphragm. Like with the black leather version, you can add metal buttons, a glass screen protector and a camera guard for extra protection too.
Prices from £52.50 / $69.99
If you're looking for a seriously strong iPhone case, this one could be for you. The Benks ArmorEdge case is built with Kevlar – the stuff they make bulletproof vests out of. The woven texture, finished in a red pattern, says old money, while the multi-axis air cushioning and corner protection say, I want my phone in one piece. It's also available in a navigator edition, with Magellan's maps on the back, if that's your thing.
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As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
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