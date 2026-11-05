2027 will be a huge year for PlayStation 6 – Sony to make "solid progress" on the "next-generation platform", it says

There have been numerous reports claiming the PlayStation 6 has been delayed, maybe even beyond 2028, but a company executive said today that the next-gen console is still on track.

While not revealing a timeframe or specific details, Sony's chief financial officer, Lin Tao, told listeners during the company's latest earnings call that there will be "solid progress" made on the PS6 in the next financial year.

As reported by VGC, Tao said that the PlayStation brand will "continue to enhance user engagement and further strengthen monetisation through the release of strong titles and the expansion of our service.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

"We also intend to make solid progress in preparing for the next-generation platform."

It will be investing in the new platform over the coming 12 months, but don't expect an official launch or announcement quite yet.

"For future growth, we have to attach great importance to a new platform and make the necessary investments for that. We have to support the soundness of our platform and think about how rationally we can invest in that platform," he added.

"We will announce that at an appropriate time in the future."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How much the PS6 will cost when it does arrive remains a bone of contention. It has been claimed that it could be over $1,000 considering the RAM and storage alone is estimated to cost more than $680.

In all fairness, the PS5 Pro is not far that, being priced at $899 in the US and £789 in the UK. That's after a price hike was imposed earlier this year, with the ongoing components crisis to blame.

It's not likely to go up again though, as Tao also revealed that Sony has now stockpiled enough components to continue production through 2027. And, according to a chat we had with a senior vice president at LG, we could see an end to RAMageddon by the end of next year.

Hopefully that will make the next-generation consoles – PS6 and Xbox's Project Helix – more reasonably priced by the time they come around. Although the price hikes don't seem to have affected Sony much – it's still sold close to 100 million PS5 units and stock has been hard to come by recently, not least to the release of GTA 6 on 19 November.