Grand Theft Auto 6 could release on PC sooner than you think – as soon as next spring, in fact

Quick Summary GTA 6 could arrive on PC with a much quick turnaround than previous Rockstar games. It is claimed to be coming in Q1 2027, so before the end of March next year.

Eyebrows were raised when Rockstar revealed Grand Theft Auto VI will release first on PS5 / PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X/S, but it's actually par for the course. The studio has traditionally targeted an initial console release for its games.

But what could be different this time is that the PC version could follow soon after. It is reported that GTA 6 could arrive on PC early next year – just a few months after the console debut.

According to GamesBeat, the PC port will arrive in Q1 2027 – so anytime up to the end of March. That will be unusual for Rockstar as it tends to follow up console releases a year after or even later.

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Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived on PC almost 13 months after its bow on PS4 and Xbox One. Grand Theft Auto V took more than a year-and-a-half. And the original Red Dead Redemption took a mere 14 years to get a PC port.

It's different this time, however – GamesBeat suggests that the studio will want to recoup its estimated $2 billion (£1.5 billion) budget as quickly as possible, and the PC games market is as big as it's ever been – especially considering the rapid rise of handhelds.

The only thing that will be missing on console and PC at launch will be an online service. GTA Online has proved a huge money spinner for Rockstar and Take Two since its introduction with GTA 5 in 2013. Both will expect the same with an upgraded version based on GTA 6.

It is planned for "next year" but no specific timeframe has been put on the multiplayer offshoot. As well as needing extended development, maybe the companies are reticent to turn off the servers for the existing game – after all, it continues to be a cash cow.