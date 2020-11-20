Best Black Friday deals: the best sales and deals rounded up

The best Black Friday deals showed up early this year, as many retailers kicked off this year's holiday shopping season almost a month in advance thanks to the delay of Prime Day. Shoppers have been able to take advantage of Black Friday deals for the past month, with new and more enticing deals dropping during the lead up to Black Friday 2020.

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and many more are well under way with their Black Friday sales, dropping some of their best deals as early as Prime Day. This year, Black Friday has evolved from it's usual after-Thanksgiving Day one day time slot to an almost two month long deals and savings event like no other.

Black Friday shoppers can already find some incredible deals happening at major retailers and online stores. Our comprehensive guides to this years Black Friday sales offer more insight into what each sale will offer, but we'll be bringing together the best of the best Black Friday deals right here up until the big event.

We'll be covering some the best Black Friday sales up until November 27th, and you'll find all of those active Black Friday sales listed below. Check back often! New Black Friday sales and deals will be added to this article as they go live. Happy shopping!

Where to find the best Black Friday deals

Here's where you'll find the most popular upcoming Black Friday deals and offers. These are the stores you'll want to watch closely, once their best offers go live you can expect products to sell out quickly.

Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Practically synonymous with Black Friday, Amazon's offering is one of the largest and includes the widest variety of deals. Home decor, smart tech, TVs, toys, clothing, it all goes on sale with discounts of up o 75% or more in some cases.

Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

Offering the best selection of deals on electronics and home appliances, Best Buy's Black Friday deals will be some of the best of the holiday shopping season. They've already had two Black Friday-beating sales this month, with another running right now that guarantees Black Friday deal pricing on hundreds of items sitewide.

Target's Black Friday Sale

Target's been upping their game over the past year, going so far as to run their own Prime Day-beating two day sale. Deal Days offered a great selection of home goods and electronics on sale, but Target's upcoming Black Friday sale will offer it's largest selection yet.

Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Going toe-to-toe with Amazon, Walmart's new Walmart+ offered a Prime alternative that's been picking up steam. With Black Friday just around the corner, Walmart's going to pull out all the stops and offer an incredible selection of Black Friday deals this year.

Top Black Friday deals today

Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case | Was: $249.95 | Now: $219.95 | Savings: $30 (12%) | B&H Photo

Enjoy immersive sound and optimal comfort with the Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case, sweat- and water-resistant wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they're in your ears. The all-new, lightweight, in-ear design boasts a customizable fit while providing complete sonic performance.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Testing Kit | Was: $199 | Now: $99 | Savings: $100 (50%) | Amazon

This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit offered by 23andMe. Learn about your Ancestry Composition, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, and Neanderthal Ancestry. There are also health-based reports that can tell you if you're at risk of Celiac Disease, late-onset Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and baldness.

Deal Ends: 9.26.20View Deal

Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Was Starting: $249.99 | Now Starting: $159.99 | Savings: $90 (36%) | Best Buy

Best Buy has the official best Running Headphones Ever with as much as $90 off – the cheapest that Powerbeats Pro have ever been. For the very lowest prices you will have to have the moss green, lava red, or bright yellow versions of these true wireless champions. However there is also $50 off even the more standard finishes such as black and navy.

Black Friday deals: Apple

Of course, Black Friday wouldn't be complete without some killer Apple deals. Expect to find smartwatches, iPhones, and more on sale throughout the holiday shopping season this year.

The kicker here is that you'll need to look elsewhere than Apple's own store, as the tech giant doesn't usually do much around Black Friday. That doesn't mean you can't find some great deals on Apple products, though.

Retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo and Best Buy will be the places to look, all of which discount Apple watches as well as other popular tech including MacBooks, Apple TV, and more.

Best Places to Find Black Friday Deals on Apple Products

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019) | Was: $2,399 | Now: $2,149 | Savings: $250 (10%) | B&H Photo

The Apple 16" MacBook Pro features a 16" Retina Display, a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism, a six-speaker high-fidelity sound system, and an advanced thermal design. This MacBook Pro also features an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card, a 7nm mobile discrete GPU designed for pro users.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS (40mm / Pink) | Was: $399 | Now: $379 | Savings: $20 (5%) | Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 6 lets you measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app. Take an ECG from your wrist. See your fitness metrics on the enhanced Always-On Retina display, now 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down. Set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And reply to calls and messages right from your wrist. It's the ultimate device for a healthier, more active, more connected life.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 64GB (Previous Gen) | Was: $1,149 | Now: $799 | Savings: $350 (30%) | B&H Photo

The 12.9" iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that's more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro's 12.9" display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

Apple TV 4K 32GB | Now: $179 | Amazon

Apple TV 4K lets you watch movies and shows in amazing 4K HDR – and now it completes the picture with immersive sound from Dolby Atmos. It streams your favorite channels live. Has great content from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and more. Siri allows full voice control for the ultimate smart viewing experience.

Black Friday deals: TV and home theater

When it comes to TV deals during the holidays, Black Friday is THE time to get the best prices possible.

Shoppers will want to keep an eye on a few key retailers when it comes to Black Friday TV deals. Walmart's Black Friday TV deals will be some of the most diverse, with discounts on budget-friendly brand as well as premium models.

Another retailer to keep an eye on is Best Buy. The leading tech retailer will have some incredible discounts leading up to the big day, with brands like Samsung, VIZIO, LG, and more on sale throughout the holidays.

Best Places to Find Black Friday Deals on TVs

Sony X750H Series 65" LED UHD 4K Smart TV (Android) | Was: $749.99 | Now: $629.99 | Savings: $120 (16%) | Best Buy

Now at it's lowest price ever, get $370 off one of Sony's best 4K TVs under $1,000. The X750H Series 4K TVs offer crisp, clear pictures with rich colors with 4K X-Reality PRO technology. Full range HDR, a Triluminous color display, and built-in Google Assistant voice control make this an absolute steal at this price.

LG 81 Series 55" NanoCell UHD 4K Smart TV w/ HDR | Was: $699.99 | Now: $499.99 | Savings: $200 (29%) | Target

Getting a hefty $200 price cut, LG's 81 Series 55" NanoCell 4K Smart TV is a bargain that shouldn't be passed up. Offering incredible image quality and details with a fully-featured Smart TV experience, LG's NanoCell line of Smart TVs do not dissapoint.

Hisense R7E Series 75" LED UHD 4K Roku Smart TV (75R6E1) | Was: $698 | Now: $598 | Savings: $100 (14%) | Walmart

Hisense's latest 4K TVs have stepped it up in terms of image quality and features, making this deal a must-see in terms of price and value. A fully featured 75" LED 4K Roku Smart TV under $600 doesn't show up often!

Insignia 24" Smart HD TV – Fire TV Edition | Was: $149.99 | Now: $79.99 | Savings: $70 (47%) | Amazon

Insignia full HD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Insignia delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Black Friday deals: laptops and PCs

Laptops are going to be at their cheapest come Black Friday, but some brands and retailers are already hosting some excellent deals.

Lenovo is offering new doorbuster deals daily throughout the month of November, offering up to 72% off select gaming laptops, student laptops, PCs, and more. One of the best gaming laptops available, Lenovo's Legion 5i, is getting a $300 price cut that brings it down to one of the best gaming laptops under $1000 today.

Microsoft running a Black Friday deal sneak peak, but you'll have to wait until November 16th to get in on the action. Some of the deals are well worth the wait, with offers like $300 off the Surface Book 3 starting November 22nd. You can check out T3's complete guide to Microsoft's Black Friday deals for an in-depth look at the best offers this year.

Dell Black Friday deals 2020: predictions plus early Black Friday deals today

Best Places to Find Black Friday Deals on Laptops & PCs

Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gaming Laptop | Was Starting: $1,099.99 | Now Starting: $799.99 | Savings: $300 (28%) | Lenovo

Experience gaming like never before on the Legion 5i gaming laptop powered by 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors. Play and stream the latest AAA titles at peak performance on the Legion 5i with up to 5.0GHz clock speeds, 6 cores, 12 MB of Intel Smart Cache, Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, Intel Dynamic Tuning, and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5-10300H (2.5GHz / 4.5GHz) | 8GB DDR4 2933MHz | 512GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5-10300H (2.5GHz / 4.5GHz) | 8GB DDR4 2933MHz | 512GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB | 15.6" FHD IPS 120Hz

View Deal

Acer Swift 3 SF314-55 Laptop | Was: $999 | Now: $599 | Savings: $400 (40%) | Microsoft

An excellent personal or student laptop, the Acer Swift 3 offers a near-perfect balance of performance and value. Now starting at just $600, this offer is hard to pass up for those in need of a basic workhorse.

Specs | 8th Gen Intel 85-8265U (1.6GHz / 3.9GHz) | 8GB DDR4 2400MHz | 256GB SSD 14" FHD IPS 60Hz

Specs | 8th Gen Intel 85-8265U (1.6GHz / 3.9GHz) | 8GB DDR4 2400MHz | 256GB SSD 14" FHD IPS 60HzView Deal

Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5i Desktop PC | Was Starting: $1,499.99 | Now Starting: $1,079.99 | Savings: $420 (28%) | Lenovo

The IdeaCentre Creator 5i desktop unleashes powerful performance via 10th Gen Intel Core tower processors to flawlessly optimize your workflow. Push your system to the top with 8 cores, 16 threads and up to 4.80GHz Turbo Boost.

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i7-10700F (2.9GHz / 4.8GHz) | 16GB DDR4 2933MHz (2x8) | 1TB 7200RPM HDD + 512GB SSD | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GBView Deal

XPS Desktop | Was Starting: $849.99 | Now Starting: $649.99 | Savings: $200 (24%) | Dell

The XPS Desktop delivers outstanding performance with the power of up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processors featuring 10 cores and 20 threads. Now you can blaze through system-intensive applications like video editing, HD video playback, gaming, and VR capable graphics options from NVIDIA or AMD.

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5-10400 (2.9GHz / 4.3GHz) | 16GB DDR4 2666MHz (2x8) | 1TB 7200 HDD

Specs | 10th Gen Intel i5-10400 (2.9GHz / 4.3GHz) | 16GB DDR4 2666MHz (2x8) | 1TB 7200 HDDView Deal

Black Friday deals: furniture and home decor

Bargain hunters hoping to do a bit of redecorating for the holidays will have their chance to take advantage of some killer deals this shopping season.

Major furniture retailers will be offering the best price cuts yet, with many offering up to 75% off throughout Black Friday. Ashley Furniture is currently taking up to 50% off select items, but they won't be the only ones offering Black Friday savings.

Wayfair's Black Friday sale is already offering huge savings on indoor and outdoor furniture, with special Black Friday offers on seasonal items as well as everyday favorites.

Best Places to Find Black Friday Deals on Furniture & Home Decor

Casper mattress | 15% off mattresses, 30% off sleep bundles

Head to Casper for a range of sleep deals depending on what you need. There's 15% off mattresses, or you can knock 30% off sleep bundles. Casper has three excellent mattresses: the budget-friendly Original, plush Nova Hybrid, and thick, luxurious Wave Hybrid.

Emma mattress | Get 40% off sitewide with code EMMABF

Use the code EMMABF to chop an enormous 40% off the price of your new mattress at Emma (or go for some of the excellent sleep accessories instead). The award-winning Emma Original is a supportive, super comfortable memory foam mattress. There's 45% off on bundles, too.

Amerisleep mattress | 30% off + 2 free pillows

Head to Amerisleep for 30% off the full range mattresses, plus free pillows. The selection ranges from cushiony soft to super-firm, and there are memory foam-only and hybrid options, so you can find the perfect one for you. All of Amerisleep's mattresses feature a natural Bio-Pur layer, which is designed to be super-breathable and responsive.

Del Hutson Designs Barb Small Rustic Solid Wood Console Table | Was: $108.99 | Now: $85.31 | Savings: $23.68 (22%) | Overstock

Display your favorite decor pieces on this gorgeous console table from Del Hutson Designs. Made of sturdy, durable wood, this rustic console table is available in your choice of distressed walnut-brown, white, or grey to best fit your space. The base provides a convenient lower shelf for extra storage or display space.

Mirimyn 42" Home Office Desk | Was: $219.99 | Now: $127.99 | Savings: $92 (42%) | Ashley Furniture

Space-challenged rooms call for simply chic style: like the Mirimyn small home office desk in antiqued blue. Clean and lean, this desk's classic trestle design always works. Heavily distressed finish captures the essence of chipped paint, giving this wood desk a charming salvaged quality. Pair of open shelves and natural water hyacinth basket provide essential storage.

Purple sleep | Up to $200 off mattresses, and up to $400 off sleep bundles

Purple's super-popular, innovative mattresses have a $200 price drop for Black Friday. The innovative 'Purple Grid' promises to be "instantly soft where you want it, firm where you need it and comfortably cool all night". Choose between the Purple mattress, Purple Hybrid or Purple Hybrid Premier, or save even bigger by going for a bundle.

Karr Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed | Was: $599 | Now: $303.99 | Savings: $295.01 (49%) | Wayfair

Wave-like silhouette of low profile bed is one of a kind addition to any contemporary bedroom. This upholstered platform bed is fully wrapped in soft PU leather for ultimate comfort and looks and features a slatted base.

Aldwin Dining Set | Was: $1,019.99 | Now: $609.94 | Savings: $410.05 (40%) | Ashley Furniture

Modern farmhouse has never looked better. The Aldwin dining room table allures with its wire-brushed finish and country-inspired crossbuck trestle design. Equal parts cozy and chic, this dining table will have you wanting to stay in with family a little while longer.

Carson Carrington Vannasberget Kitchen Island | Was: $224.99 | Now: $191.24 | Savings: $33.75 (15%) | Overstock

Bring a quaint little element into your kitchen with this fabulous and functional kitchen island. The tabletop offers extra work space, and below a variety of shelves allow for storage and easy-to-reach supplies or decor items. Your choice of espresso or white finishes fits in with a variety of decor schemes.

Black Friday deals: fitness tech and workout equipment

With the new year just around the corner, now's the time to start setting up your new home gym on the cheap. Check out T3's best Black Friday fitness deals guide to get the best pricing!

Deals on smart watches, fitness trackers, workout gear, and more will be available during Black Friday, with unbeatable savings at major retailers. Dick's Sporting Goods offers some of the best Black Friday deals on workout equipment, with huge price drops on cardio and weight training gear.

Best Buy is also a great alternative to check out, with some excellent deals on fitness trackers as well as Apple and Samsung smartwatches!

Best Places to Find Black Friday Deals on Fitness Tech & Workout Equipment

ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical | Was: $999 | Now: $599 | Savings: $400 (40%) | Best Buy

Achieve your fitness milestones with this ProForm Carbon EL elliptical. The QuickSpeed buttons let you adjust resistance levels easily, and the oversize cushioned pedals provide stability. This ProForm Carbon EL elliptical has front-mounted transport wheels for portability and easy placement, while two built-in Bluetooth speakers allow smooth audio streaming while working out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch (44mm / Black) | Was: $269.99 | Now: $199.99 | Savings: $70 (26%) | Best Buy

Enhance your sporting performance with this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch. Monitor your workouts and receive detailed reports on your performance even as the running coach feature gives you important insight in real time. This Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth smartwatch analyses your sleep pattern and offers helpful advice on how to improve it.

Schwinn Signature Boys' Thrasher 24" Mountain Bike | Was: $399.99 | Now: $349.99 | Savings: $50 (12%) | Dick's Sporting Goods

Get ready to hit the trails with the Schwinn Boys' Thrasher 24'' Mountain Bike. The aluminum frame features front suspension to smooth over rocks and roots, linear pull brakes for confident stops, and a Shimano 21-speed system for easy shifting when tackling hills. Watch him lead the pack on the dirt trails with the Thrasher 24" Mountain Bike.

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill | Was: $2,399.99 | Now: $1,599 | Savings: $800.99 (52%) | Best Buy

Optimize your cardio workout with this Bowflex treadmill. The LCD console gives you the number of calories you've burned in real-time, while the integrated telemetry and hand grip lets you easily monitor your heart rate. This Bowflex treadmill has nine push-and-go programs for intuitive use and one-touch speed adjustments for easy customization.

Black Friday deals: headphones and portable speakers

The holiday shopping season is the perfect time to snag a new pair of earbuds or headphones for cheap, with plenty of Black Friday headphone deals already available.

Best Buy is currently running its Treat Yourself sale which offers some killer discounts on headphones and earbuds. Find deals on AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, up to 30% off or more JBL and Beats by Dre headphones, and more.

Bargain hunters will also find a great sale going on at Amazon, taking up to 43% off select JBL products including headphones, soundbars and portable Bluetooth speakers. The Xtreme 2 – one of JBL's best Bluetooth speakers – is at it's lowest price yet of just $199.95 for a limited time.

Best Places to Find Black Friday Deals on Headphones & Portable Audio Tech

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) | Was: $199.99 | Now: $159.99 | Savings: $40 (20%) | Best Buy

The new AirPods - complete with Wireless Charging Case - combine the intelligent design with breakthrough technology and crystal clear sound. Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods now feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice. And up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge.

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (Black) | Was: $149.95 | Now: $99.95 | Savings: $50 (33%) | Amazon

JBL LIVE 300 in-ear headphones are free from wires for ultimate freedom, with incredible JBL Signature Sound. Tune in or out with noise control, stay alert to your surroundings with Ambient Aware or use TalkThru to chat with friends, all without removing your headphones. Voice Assistant, hands-free stereo calling, volume and noise control are all accessible via the touch controls for extra convenience. Speed charge gives you a boost fast, so you will never be without your music.

Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case + AppleCare+ | Was: $279.99 | Now: $229.99 | Savings: $50 (18%) | B&H Photo

Enjoy extended protection for your new headphones with this AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case & AppleCare+ Kit from B&H. This kit includes a pair of Apple AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case, and an AppleCare+ protection plan. The AirPods Pro can be worn for extended periods of time thanks to a charging case that provides over 24 hours of listening time. With a sweat-resistant design, you can even wear them while working out.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black) | Was: $349.99 | Now: $174.99 | Savings: $175 (50%) | Target

Premium sound with fine-tuned acoustics and Pure ANCBeats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range and emotion. It continuously pinpoints external sounds to block while automatically responding to individual fit in real-time, optimizing sound output to preserve a premium listening experience the way artists intended.

JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Headphones (Black) | Was: $149.99 | Now: $99.99 | Savings: $50 (33%) | Best Buy

Take your music anywhere with these JBL wireless headphones. Featuring a fabric headband and soft ear cushions, these headphones let you listen in comfort for up to 30 hours per charge. These JBL wireless headphones let you make calls and easily activate virtual assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant.

Black Friday deals: video games and PC gaming

With the launch of the new Xbox Series X and PS5, gamers are going to have a great time finding deals on games, consoles, and PC hardware.

Expect to see last gen consoles get some awesome discounts, as well as some of the most popular video games of the year. PC hardware and gaming accessories will also be one of the biggest categories of Black Friday deals.

Of course, GameStop is a great store to check out but don't skip out on Amazon, Best Buy or the like. Wherever you can find gaming gear you'll find some exceptional discounts as well.

Best Places to Find Black Friday Deals on Video Games & PC Gaming Gear

Astro Gaming A10 Wired Stereo Gaming Headsets | Was: $59.99 | Now: $49.99 | Savings: $10 (17%) | Best Buy

Enrich your gaming experience on the Xbox One with this Astro A10 gaming headset. The ASTRO Audio technology lets you hear every detail with precise clarity, and its 3.5mm jack connects to a variety of other devices for versatile use. This Astro A10 gaming headset has an omnidirectional mic with flip-up mute for convenient conversations.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Exclusive Pop Socket | Now: $59.99 | Walmart

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts.

FIFA 21 Champions Edition (XB1) + Xbox Series X Upgrade | Was: $79.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $20 (25%) | Best Buy

Become a virtual soccer legend in FIFA 21 Champions Edition for Xbox One X. Lifelike graphics, spatialized audio and advanced controller haptics deliver an immersive gameplay experience, while the ultrafast loading time lets you get playing quickly. FIFA 21 Champions Edition includes special bonus items to give you a head start on the competition.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) Pre-Order | Now: $49.99 | Walmart

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

Black Friday deal guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

You can find Amazon's Black Friday deals already in full-swing with their Holiday Dash event. Offering thousands of early Black Friday-like deals that can save you upwards of 60% or more. This is an excellent chance for shoppers to do some early Christmas gift shopping before the Black Friday rush hits next month, as Amazon's Holiday Dash sale covers the largest selection of products so far.

Those looking for the best tech deals should check out Best Buy's Black Friday deals. Covering everything from audio to appliances, TVs, laptops, and smart home tech, Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals will be some of the best to watch for, with some of this year's best TVs expected to receive major discounts. There's already a Black Friday-beating 4K TV deal that takes $120 off Sony's X750H 65" 4K Smart TV.

Shoppers hoping to score on the best Black Friday laptop deals have two great sales to check right now. Expect more to show up, but Dell and Microsoft have already started dropping Black Friday deals.

Dell's Black Friday deals will offer some incredible discounts on some of the best Dell laptops available. Watch this one closely if you've been eying a new Alienware or Inspiron laptop, you can already find gaming laptops on sale up to 30% off or more right now!

If you've been eyeing any of the new Surface laptops, though, Microsoft's Black Friday deals will be what you'll want to watch out for. Microsoft is already taking $150 off the Sufrace Pro 7 2-in-1 laptop and you can expect discounts on the new Surface Laptop Go as we get closer to Black Friday.

Walmart's Black Friday deals will offer a great selection of products to save on as well. You can already get a sneak peak of Walmart's Black Friday deals here, but they've already got a great offering of deals to choose from across home and kitchen, appliances, smart home, tech, toys, and more.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on Friday, November 27th.

Falling on the Friday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday signals the official start of the holiday shopping season. Each year, stores bring hundreds of deals and discounts on last gen and current products.

This year, Black Friday sales may go even longer with news that some retailers are starting much earlier than usual. Home Depot has already announced that they'll be offering a full two months of Black Friday deals, leading many to believe that other retailers will follow suit.

How many days until Black Friday?

There are 7 days left until Black Friday 2020.



Most Black Friday sales won't really kick off until Thanksgiving night, but don't be surprised to see more and more retailers starting their Black Friday deals early. As with previous years, many retailers throw curveballs in the months leading up to Black Friday to keep shoppers guessing.

That said, you don't have to wait until Black Friday deals kick off to start saving. Many retailers currently have massive deal sections on their sites with hundreds of products on sale. If you've got a keen eye and a good sense for bargains, you can find deals that are even better than Black Friday!

When do Black Friday sales start?

Black Friday deals usually start in early November, with many retailers holding "countdown" sales to the big day. The best Black Friday deals won't come around until the week of November 23rd, with Black Friday falling on November 27th this year. Most deals you'll find will run from Black Friday until Cyber Monday, with many starting the week or two before the actual holiday.

Chances are we'll see many sales and deals kicking off much earlier than that this year. Black Friday deals have kind of evolved into a month long celebration of savings with Back Friday itself being the best day to find the best deals. Keep your eyes open as early sales begin to kick off.

Black Friday shopping tips

Black Friday sales are like no other and many stores will be stacking discounts and deals on top of each other to bring shoppers the biggest savings. While general Black Friday sales will be happening throughout the course of November, deal hunters will find flash sales and limited time offers popping regularly throughout the day.

Following all those deals and flash sales is going to get confusing and difficult, so you'll want to make sure you've got your Black Friday shopping plan ready to go. Here are some tips to making sure you get the most out of your Black Friday deal shopping experience:

Set up shopping alerts and notifications at your favorite online stores

Many retailers offer email notifications and desktop alerts for their biggest sales when you sign up on their website. This is an excellent tool for those who don't want to waste time checking back regularly and ensures you see the best Black Friday sales and deals happen when they happen.

Following a store or brands Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds is also an excellent way to get a first look at upcoming Black Friday sales. You'll see updates and deals dropping quickly as we get closer to Black Friday sales, so having notifications setup will make sure you can jump on them before they're gone!

Compare prices and shop for the best deal available

While Black Friday deals tend to bring the best prices of the year, it doesn't hurt to make sure you're getting the best deal available on Black Friday. Be sure to shop around for the best deal available on the product you're looking for. Google apps and extensions like CamelCamelCamel can actively compare and provide previous sale prices on specific items, making sure you're paying the absolute best price on Black Friday.

It also helps to keep an eye on coupon sites like Retailmenot. These sites are great at providing coupons and other flash sale info, and can help ensure you save the most money during your Black Friday shopping spree. Whatever your method is, don't always take the first deal you come across. If someone has an amazing deal on that new pair of headphones you've been after, chances are there's someone else with an even better one going on during Black Friday sales.

Make sure you understand each stores return and refund policies

Black Friday sales are by far the best time to save big, but they can also come with fine print that many tend to skim over. Refunds and returns are special cases during Black Friday sales (especially this year with Coronavirus), so take the time to get yourself acquainted with return policies.

While it's always great to get that video game 50% off or that new TV during a smoking hot sale, it's an even bigger bummer to receive or buy the wrong item and be unable to return it. Take your time, make sure what you're buying is returnable or refundable and make sure everyone is happy during your Black Friday deal shopping.

Only shop with verified stores and use secure payment methods

With this year's Black Friday sales going to be primarily online, ensuring you use a safe and verified method of payment is going to be crucial. This is a great time for scammers and the like to prey on unknowing shoppers, so do everything you can to make sure your credit card info is safe and secure.

The good news is that all major stores will have a verified payment methods with secure processing for credit, debit and gift cards. What you'll want to keep an eye on is links and other outside articles that may redirect you to "mock" sales pages designed to collect your payment info.

Rest assured, all links provided by T3 are verified and will direct you to each retailers landing page but there are sites out there that may have other plans. Shop safely and never provide your credit card info to any site that seems sketchy. Trust your gut!

Upcoming Black Friday sales

While this will come down to what specifically you're looking to buy, there are a few main retailers that'll have a good selection of products on sale. Of course, Amazon is the most popular choice for deal hunters with a massive Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday sale. Flash sales, surprise Black Friday deals and huge discounts of up to 75% and more

That shouldn't turn you away from checking out retailer specific sales though, many of them have exclusive deals happening throughout their own Black Friday sales. While most retailers are still gearing up for the big sale day, you can head over to their Black Friday deals landing page to sign up for notifications and alerts.

(Image credit: Apple)

There will be plenty of Black Friday sales come November 27th to shop through. As the biggest holiday shopping day of the year, bargain hunters will find everything from clothing to electronics, home goods, video games, and more on sale.

Here's where you'll want to shop this Black Friday and where you'll find the best Black Friday deals of the year. Some may already have discounts available, so don't be afraid to check out their best deals today!

Abercrombie & Fitch

Holiday sales are already in full-swing at Ambercrombie & Fitch, which buy one get one 50% off j

View Deal

Abt

Abt offers a massive selection of home appliances, furniture, tech and electronics including TVs, A/V equipment and projectors. With new deals dropping every day, you can already save quite a bit on home needs by heading over to their Specials & Deals page. We'll update this link to Abt's Black Friday Sale once it's live!View Deal

adidas

Find discounts on men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories. Backpacks, jackets, shoes, face masks and more are all on sale with free shipping on orders over $49. Use coupon code TIRO to save $25 on kid's TIRO training pants and $35 on adult's TIRO training pants. We'll update this link to adida's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Adorama

Photographers and AV specialist will want to check out Adorama's Black Friday sale this year, with one of the best offerings of cameras, AV equipment and electronics available. Black Friday deals at Adorama will be starting on November 27th, so be sure to set the date!View Deal

AJ Madison

One of the net's biggest appliance superstores, AJ Madison's Black Friday sale hasn't kicked off just yet. With savings already happening across hundreds of major and minor appliances site wide though, you can head on over today to save hundreds on indoor and outdoor appliances. We'll update this link to AJ Madison's Black Friday sale as soon as it kicks off!View Deal

Amazon

The biggest deals available from Amazon all in one place, deal hunters will find discounts on just about everything during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Clothing, electronics, TVs, video games, you name it and it's probably already on sale, but wait until Black Friday to see the best discounts.View Deal

Appliances Connection

One of the best appliance online superstores, Appliances Connection offers a massive selection of home appliances to choose from. The Appliances Connection Black Friday sale hasn't started just yet, but you can currently save up to 50% on select closeout deals by browsing their deals section! View Deal

Amerisleep

Save on Amerisleep mattresses, sheets, pillows, and more during Amerisleep's Black Friday sales event. You can already save $200 plus receive two free pillows by using promo code BF200 at checkout, but check back often as more deals will become available as we get closer to Black Friday.View Deal

Apple

Purchase an eligible Mac or iPad with education pricing and get a free pair of AirPod wireless earbuds completely free. Students are also eligible for additional discounts on select accessories and 20% off AppleCare. We'll update this link to Apple's Black Friday sale page once it's live!View Deal

Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, but you can browse last years best Black Friday deals right now as well as save hundreds in their deals section. Keep an eye on this link though, it'll be updated as soon as Ashley Furniture's Black Friday sale kicks off!View Deal

Asics

With some of the best styles for active lifestyles, Asics has a ton of shoes on sale for 30% off or more right now. Their Black Friday sale hasn't kicked off just yet, but expect some huge discounts on classics and fan favorites as we get closer to the holiday. We'll update this link as soonas Asics Black Friday sale is live!View Deal

B&H Photo

One of the best shops to find camera equipment on sale, B&H Photo has one of the best Black Friday sales each year. While B&H Photo preps for the biggest sale of the year you can still find some excellent deals by heading over to their deals page today.View Deal

BEAR Mattress

BEAR's Black Friday mattress sale isn't live just yet, but you can head over today and save up to $270 on select mattress with special promo codes provided at checkout. They've also got a handful of bundle packages that'll save you even more if you get a complete bedding set. View Deal

Best Buy

Some of the best deals on electronics and tech will be found right here at Best Buy's Black Friday sale. While Best Buy has expanded it's product offering to cover tech, smart home, and more you'll find the best deals on TVs and other electronics during Best Buy's Black Friday sale this year.View Deal

Cabela's

While Cabela's gears up for its year Black Friday sale, head on over to their Bargain Cave to find deals on some of the hottest outdoor items. Save on tons of outdoor equipment including fishing gear, boating accessories, camping equipment and more today. We'll update this link to Cabela's Black Friday sale as soon as it's ready!View Deal

Cacoon by Sealy

Mattresses specifically designed for hot sleepers, Cacoon memory foam mattresses feature advanced cooling technology to help you sleep better. There are a few offers going on right now that can save you some cash on a new mattress, but we'll update this link once Cacoon's Black Friday sale kicks off.View Deal

Converse

Save up to 30% or more on select men's, women's and children's clothing and shoes right now! There are hundreds of items currently on sale, but be sure to keep an eye out as we get closer to Black Friday for even bigger discounts. We'll update this link to Converse' Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Cricket

If you're part of the AT&T network or your just looking for a cheap phone plan, Cricket has you covered with some of the most affordable phone plans around. Cricket's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, but you can still shop and save on hundreds of new phones as well as save with a cheaper phone plan.View Deal

Dell

While Dell doesn't always offer the biggest discounts in the off season, they do have some great student and teacher discounts happening right now. Once Dell's Black Friday sale kicks off, we'll get this link updated with their Black Friday landing page so you can save the most.View Deal

Dick's Sporting Goods

For deal hunters looking for the best Black Friday sales on active gear and equipment, Dick's Sporting Good offers one of the best selections of indoor and outdoor activity gear. Workout equipment, training gear, clothing, you name it and it'll most likely be on sale during Dick's Black Friday savings event.View Deal

Etnies Black

Huge discounts of up to 30% or more on last season's styles happening right now, but expect even bigger savings on both new and old fashions as we get closer to Black Friday. We'll update this link to etnies' Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Famous Footwear

Save on a variety of Back to School essentials including sneakers, backpacks, lunch boxes, uniform shoes and more. Brands like adidas, Roxy, Converse and Nike all have discounts going on, so head over today and save big. We'll update this link to Famous Footwear's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Finish Line

Save upwards of 50% off select Nike and adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories for a limited time at Finish Line. Deals for the whole family with savings on men's, women's and children's shoes and clothing. We'll update this link to Finish Line's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Forever 21

Save up to 50% on the latest styles and fashions right now during Forever 21's Summer Sale. Everything from shoes to jewelry, scarves to hats and more are on sale right now, with discounts of up to 60% off select clothing pieces and accessories. We'll update this link to Forever 21's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

GAP

Head over to GAP.com today and save up to 75% on select clothing, shoes, and accessories for a limited time. Some items also include additional savings with promotional code SOGOOD when entered at checkout. We'll update this link to GAP's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

GameStop

On of the best spots to pickup gaming gear, GameStop's Black Friday sale will offer some great discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo products. With the release of Xbox Series X and the PS5 just around the corner, keep an eye on GameStop for some possible deals on the new consoles and their accessories.View Deal

HP

Deal hunters will find a ton of HP deals during Black Friday sales, with printers, laptops, desktops and more all getting major price cuts. Head over to HP today to save on some of HP's best products, but be sure to check back for even better deals as we get closer to HP's Black Friday sale.View Deal

Kirkland's

Shop for some of the best deals on home decor, furniture, art and lighting during Kirkland's biggest sale of the year. You can already find great discounts on home products today, but be sure to check back as we get closer to Black Friday for even more savings and deals to choose from.View Deal

Kohl's

Kohl's Black Friday deals offer the largest selection of home and personal goods on sale during Black Friday, with everything from children's clothing to jewelry, electronics and more on sale. Head over to Kohl's today to see what you can save on today.View Deal

Lenovo

Save big on ThinkPad, Yoga, and IdeaPad laptops with special discounts for students on teachers sitewide. With laptops starting as low as $300, Lenovo's the perfect place to save on laptops for kids as well as college students. We'll update this link to Lenovo's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Mattress Firm

One of the finest mattress stores around, Mattress Firm offers a massive selection of mattresses, bed frames, pillows and more. The Mattress Firm Black Friday sale landing page hasn't been updated quite yet to the new 2020 deals and sales, but you can still find solid deals on products sitewide by heading to their Sales section.View Deal

Microsoft

Head over to the Microsoft store to save up to 10% on select Surface, desktop PCs, laptops, and more for a limited time. Discounts of up to $450 on select PCs as well as price drop son the Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, and more. Students can also receive office completely free! We'll update this link to Microsoft's Black Friday sale page once it's live!View Deal

Newegg

With one of the largest selections of home electronics, tech and PC parts, Newegg is a must-stop-shop for computer enthusiasts looking to save on parts and accessories. Black Friday deals haven't started yet at Newegg, but you can still save with Newegg's Shell Shocker daily deals!View Deal

Ninja

Ninja hasn't kicked off its Black Friday sale yet, but you can already find a few of Ninja's most popular appliances on sale right now with special promo codes taking up to $40 off select pressure cookers and grills. We'll update this link to Ninja's Black Friday sale as soon as it's live!View Deal

Old Navy

Save big with up to 60% off select kids clothing, shoes, and accessories sitewide. Deals on casual clothing as well as uniforms are available, including pants, skirts, face masks, and more. Old Navy also offers free shipping on orders $50 or more. We'll update this link with Old Navy's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Overstock

Head on over to Overstock's End of Summer Super Sale and save up to 70% on thousands of furniture pieces. This is your chance to save big on patio furniture, home decor, office furniture and more during Overstock's last major sale until Black Friday later this year. Overstock is also offering free shipping on basically every item too!View Deal

Nike

Some of Nike's hottest styles will be on sale during Black Friday, with deals on shoes, clothing, and accessories site and store wide. While Nike's Black Friday sale hasn't kicked off just yet, you can head over now and save up to 25% on next season's styles for a limited time.View Deal

PacSun

Looking to score some new digs for cheap? PacSun's Black Friday sale will have some of the best deals on jeans, shoes, and more for that Cali style you've always been after. PacSun's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, but check back and we'll have this link updated as soon as it's live!View Deal

Razer

While Razer's Black Friday sale isn't live just yet, there's plenty of savings to be found right now on Blade 15 laptops and more. Anyone looking to get a killer deal on a gaming laptop this Black Friday should keep an eye out on Razer. We'll update this link to Razer's Black Friday sale as soon as it's live!View Deal

Sephora

A great place to find one of the largest selections of personal care and beauty supplies, Sephora offers a great mix of products for those looking to stock up during Black Friday. We're still waiting on Sephora to kick off their Black Friday sale, but you can still save right now by checking out Sephora's deal section today.View Deal

SKECHERS

Now through August 8th, SKECHERS is offering 25% off sitewide on men's, women's and children's shoes when you use coupon code PLAY at checkout. Save on top selling styles for adults and kids for a limited time. We'll update this link to SKECHERS' Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Target

An excellent store for saving on everything from home decor to baby products, technology and outdoor gear, Target's Black Friday sale will offer one of the best rounded out selections of deals and products to save on this year. You can save right now with top deals and clearance items, but Target's Black Friday sale is still some time away.View Deal

Ulta

While we still have some time before Ulta's Black Friday sale begins, this'll be the place to check out for deals on make up, cosmetics and other personal beauty products. You can already save quite a bit on products including foundation, face serums, and more if you head over to Ulta's special offers page today.View Deal

Sears

While Sears' Black Friday 2020 sale isn't live just yet, you can head over to their Hot Deals section today to find savings on products site wide. Tools, appliances, clothing and more are all on sale right now with discounts of up to 50% off.View Deal

Vans

Browse through Vans' entire selection of Back to School shoes. Shoes and sandals starting at just $40, with classic styles like Old Skool low tops, custom color Old Skool styles and more. Vans also offers free three day shipping on orders within the continental US. We'll update this link to Vans' Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Vaya Mattress

An excellent mattress that blends outstanding comfort with an affordable price tag, Vaya Mattresses offer an excellent alternative for those looking to upgrade to memory foam without killing their bank account. Vaya's Black Friday sale hasn't kicked off just yet, but you can currently save up to $300 on select mattresses!View Deal

Verizon

Verizon hasn't kicked off their Black Friday sale just yet, but you can still find great savings on phones and other accessories right now! Head on over to Verizon's deal page under the Shop menu to check out all of Verizon's best deals on iPhones, plans and more!View Deal

Zappos

Find just about everything from shoes to hoodies, backpacks and more all on sale at Zappos, with special discounts on select boy's and girl's clothing and accessories. Save on name brands including Billabong, Nike, adidas and more. We'll update this link to Zappo's Black Friday sale once it's live!View Deal

Zoma

An incredible mattress for those with active lifestyles, Zoma's Black Friday sale has already kicked off with a special coupon that takes of $150 from any mattress! Use coupon code BF150 at checkout and save today, or use code BOGO50 to buy one queen pillow and get a second 50% off.View Deal

