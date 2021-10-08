Nixplay 10.1-inch Touchscreen Digital Picture Frame review

Digital photo frames have been growing in popularity recently as more and more people take pictures on their smartphones and fewer people print their images out. Nixplay is the global market leader in digital photo frames and it recently introduced its first-ever Smart Photo Frame Touchscreen.

This is big news in the digital picture frame market, as being able to easily view photos and videos without the click of the remote control was one of the most requested features from Nixplay's customers.

Best digital photo frames: connected frames for your pictures

But, is the Nixplay 10.1-inch Touchscreen Digital Picture Frame worth your hard-earned money? Or is does it belong in a box with your dusty old Polaroids? We've been using one for the past few weeks to find out.

(Image credit: Nixplay)

Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame review: Design

The Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame measures 10-inches and features a matte-black frame with gold trim. Now, obviously, only you can decide whether this will fit nicely into your home decor, so we're not going to give any subjective opinions here.

I will say that while the gold trim looks quite bold in the supplied press images, in real life it's not quite as in-your-face.

Nixplay also offers wood, white and silver versions as well.

Personally, I'd have liked the option to customise the frame – with removable frames which can be purchased separately. This would give the device more flexibility on where it can be placed around the house, and if you decided to redecorate means you could be able to change up the frame to match the renovation.

As with all Nixplay Smart Photo Frames, the Touchscreen Frame features a proprietary wall-mounting and a detachable stand, so it can be hung on walls or stood anywhere there's a flat surface.

Whichever option you choose the frame can be placed in either landscape or portrait orientation.

(Image credit: Nixplay)

Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame review: Use and Performance

The Smart Photo Frame Touchscreen features an HD screen with a resolution of 1280x800. That's plenty sharp enough and means images on the display look nice a crisp.

It's really bright, too. In fact, I think it's often too bright – even on its lowest setting. It's fine during the day, but in the evening it's too eye-catching when you're trying to relax.

As I mentioned before, the Smart Photo Frame Touchscreen will not come with a magnetic remote control, it's now controlled using simple touchscreen gestures. I found it really intuitive to use.

Nixplay’s new Smart Photo Frame Touchscreen is equipped with photo-sharing apps and platform integration features, such as Google Photos, Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram and Amazon Alexa integration. These services can all be linked to your device by using the Nixplay app.

Images can even be shared via email to your Smart Photo Frame.

To give you peace of mind, the services and image sharing is all end-to-end encrypted, so you know it's secure and private.

Our only worry is, that if, say, in 10 years Nixplay goes out of business and turns its servers off, then you won't add any more images to your frame. We'd have liked to see a way of adding images locally – using an SD card or USB slot, for example.

(Image credit: Nixplay)

Nixplay 10.1-inch Smart Digital Photo Frame review: Verdict

The Nixplay is an impressive digital photo frame. The display is sharp, it's easy to upload images, and it's very reliable from our experience. It's not perfect, however, we wish the display could go darker and that there was a way to upload images locally.

Liked this?