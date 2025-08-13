Forget Ring – Eufy’s 5-star security camera is now under £90!
Get 50% off the Eufy S220 SoloCam at Currys
Forget Ring – Eufy’s five-star rated best security camera is now under £90 in this cheap smart home deal at Currys.
Shop the Eufy S220 SoloCam deal
Originally priced at £179, the Eufy S220 SoloCam is now just £89, saving you £90 (50%) on this premium security camera. In this deal, you also get two cameras for cheaper, so you can set one up at the front of your house and the other at the back to cover all bases.
Our frequent smart home reviewer, David Nield, gave this camera five stars in his Eufy S220 SoloCam review. He especially enjoyed the “bunch of features, reasonable price and no subscription fee,” and commented that you don’t have to worry about recharging it, thanks to its integrated solar panel.
Get the Eufy S220 SoloCam for half price at Currys. This two-camera bundle deal offers 8GB of internal storage, and is compatible with the Eufy app so you can customise alerts and check footage via your smartphone.
The Eufy S220 SoloCam has 2K video resolution so you can perfectly see everything happening around your home day or night. Its night vision also keeps things nice and clear so you can clearly see faces in low light and darker conditions.
Thanks to the rise in AI, the Eufy S220 SoloCam comes with AI person detection so it can tell the difference between people, pets and vehicles so it only notifies you about the important stuff. You can also speak to guests or delivery people with two-way talk, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use the Eufy S220 SoloCam with voice commands.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.