Forget Ring – Eufy’s 5-star security camera is now under £90!

Forget Ring – Eufy’s five-star rated best security camera is now under £90 in this cheap smart home deal at Currys.

Shop the Eufy S220 SoloCam deal

Originally priced at £179, the Eufy S220 SoloCam is now just £89, saving you £90 (50%) on this premium security camera. In this deal, you also get two cameras for cheaper, so you can set one up at the front of your house and the other at the back to cover all bases.

Our frequent smart home reviewer, David Nield, gave this camera five stars in his Eufy S220 SoloCam review . He especially enjoyed the “bunch of features, reasonable price and no subscription fee,” and commented that you don’t have to worry about recharging it, thanks to its integrated solar panel.

The Eufy S220 SoloCam has 2K video resolution so you can perfectly see everything happening around your home day or night. Its night vision also keeps things nice and clear so you can clearly see faces in low light and darker conditions.

Thanks to the rise in AI, the Eufy S220 SoloCam comes with AI person detection so it can tell the difference between people, pets and vehicles so it only notifies you about the important stuff. You can also speak to guests or delivery people with two-way talk, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use the Eufy S220 SoloCam with voice commands.