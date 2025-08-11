Blink’s best video doorbell is half price – but there’s a catch
If you’re looking to improve your home security, then you need to upgrade to the best video doorbell. Aside from putting a camera on your front door to watch for deliveries and visitors, a video doorbell monitors the comings and goings of your home, and allows you to speak to guests, family members and even scare off potential intruders.
Blink is a great smart home brand to look at for an affordable and effective security solution, and right now, the Blink Video Doorbell has been given a 50% price cut, so you can get this premium video doorbell for half price.
Originally priced at £49.99, the Blink Video Doorbell is now just £24.99 at Amazon.
The slight ‘catch’ to this deal is that it’s only available in the white version of the Blink Video Doorbell. The black version is also discounted to £28.99 but if you want the half price deal, then you’ll need to pick the white model.
Get the Blink Video Doorbell for half price at Amazon. Available in white, the Blink Video Doorbell has 1080p HD camera quality, including day and infrared night video, two-way audio, and motion detection.
The Blink Video Doorbell comes with a free 30 day trial of the Blink Subscription plan. Whether you stick to the free or paid version of the Blink app, the app allows you to answer the door from anywhere using your phone, including customising alerts, setting privacy zones and checking the battery.
Speaking of battery, the Blink Video Doorbell comes with two AA lithium batteries and has a surprisingly long-lasting battery life. It’s water resistant, and as Blink is owned and operated by Amazon, the Blink Video Doorbell is compatible with Alexa.
The Blink Video Doorbell is already pretty affordable, but this 50% discount makes it even cheaper. That’s not a comment on its quality either – I’ve tested Blink products before and they have good camera quality and security settings, so it’s well worth taking advantage of this deal.
