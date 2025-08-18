Tapo’s new baby security camera is here – it plays lullabies and detects crying

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has launched the C840, a smart dual-lens baby camera. Priced at £179.99, the Tapo C840 has 2K wide angle lenses and AI-powered features that detect cries, play lullabies and analyse sleep.

If you’re looking for a security camera that doubles as a baby monitor, then look no further than Tapo’s latest product launch. The Tapo C840 has an advanced dual-lens camera that keeps an eye on your child while they sleep, and uses AI-powered features to detect cries and movement.

Indoor security cameras are often overlooked in favour of outdoor models, but the best way to use them to your advantage is by repurposing them as pet or baby cameras. Being able to check on your dog while you’re at the office, or your child while you’re in another room gives you peace of mind, while also adding an extra layer of security to your home.

With this in mind, Tapo has combined a security camera and baby monitor into one with the new Tapo C840 Smart Baby Monitor Camera . The Tapo C840’s advanced dual-lens camera works alongside smart AI features so you’re aware of your child’s movements at all times.

The Tapo C840 uses a 1080p telephoto lens and a 2K 4MP wide-angle lens to cover all areas in your child’s room while also providing clear close-ups of your child’s crib or bed. It also has HD night vision, so you can monitor and see your child crystal clear throughout the day and night.

(Image credit: Tapo)

With monitoring in mind, the Tapo C840 has 360-degree pan and tilt with motion tracking so your child is always in frame. But what’s most impressive is its automatic photo capture that immediately takes pictures if your child smiles or walks so you don’t miss any firsts – and so you know they’re safe, of course.

Thanks to the advancements in AI, the Tapo C840 has AI detection that recognises and alerts you to crying and other sounds like choking. The built-in microphone and speaker also means you can chat and soothe your child. The camera can even analyse your baby’s sleep patterns, and has built-in soothing tools to help them sleep better, including lullabies, white noise and a smart night light.

Aside from detection and monitoring, the Tapo C840 has safety at the forefront. As your baby grows and moves, users can set virtual safety zones, so the camera will alert you if your child tries to get out of its crib or gets too close to certain objects.

In terms of privacy, the Tapo C840 comes with a physical lens cover so you can turn it away from your child or stop the feed completely. In the Tapo app, you can set privacy zones and with AES 128-bit encryption and 512GB of local storage, you can privately save and store your footage – oh, and you don’t need a subscription .