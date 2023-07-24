dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 review: drag-reducing wettie made from limestone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best wetsuits come in many shapes and sizes, but not as many as dhb's Aeron Wetsuit 2.0, available in no less than nine different options, from extra small to large/extra tall to extra-extra-extra large. It's also made of a more sustainable material than traditional neoprene, limestone-based Yamamoto rubber, which is said to be more buoyant and reduce drag in the water. So, is the dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 the ultimate wettie for those who want to swim fast? I had to find out.

dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 review: price and availability

The dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 is available from Wiggle (Women's / Men's) for a recommended retail price of £180/ $238/ AU$ 325. However, it's often available for a discounted price (the men's version was down to £60 and the women's to £50 at the time of writing at Wiggle), making it a brilliant value-for-money wetsuit. I tested the women's version.

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 review: specifications

Smoothskin neoprene with HDS coating

Super-stretchy nylon backing

Yamamoto 39-cell neoprene on front torso

Increased flexibility and buoyancy

Smooth collar

Quick-release cuffs

Softer, easy-to-reach tie cord on zip from YKK Group

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 review: design and quality

Redeveloped for 2020, the dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 is said to blend speed, flexibility, buoyancy and comfort for competitive open-water swimmers and triathletes. It's made from Yamamoto neoprene, a unique, more sustainable material from limestone. Yamamoto rubber is said to be more buoyant than petroleum-based neoprene, and it also reduces drag.

The dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 has 2mm-thick neoprene covering the shoulders, arms, cuffs and hems, and a thicker 3mm Yamamoto 39-cell panel fits across the front torso. The sleeves and underarms are coated in hydro-dynamic silicone (HDS) to reduce drag even more, and the easy-to-reach zipper pull is soft to avoid unwanted abrasions when tucked inside the suit. The YKK zip provides extra durability and prevents flushing through the zips.

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 review: performance

The dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 is a performance-oriented wetsuit geared towards open-water swimming and triathlons. If I had to pick, I'd say I'm more of an open-water swimmer than a triathlete, so for the review, I set off to a nearby quarry lake to test the buoyancy and speed of the wettie.

The Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 comes with a pair of white gloves, making it safer to the suit on. My nails aren't terribly long, but they aren't cut back completely, either, so I appreciated this thoughtful feature from dhb. I had this random thought that maybe they should sell these gloves to people who wear tights to prevent snags. Completely irrelevant from this review's perspective.

The three-quarter length of the legs and arms made it easier to put on the wetsuit. It exposes your limbs somewhat, but in return, you'll be able to get in and out of the Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 much quicker, which you want in transition zones. I detected no flushing around the hem; however, water was coming through the neck.

The wetsuit felt reasonably insulated in the water, which wasn't too warm at the time. The chest area felt a little restricted. As a female, 5 10" with a 34B bust size, I was recommended the size L to try, but I felt I needed more room around my chest. As always, with wetsuits, there's a fine line between having enough room to move and still being fitted enough to keep you warm.

I was surprised with how buoyant I felt and could see how this would be useful for triathletes. There was no rubbing, and the fit on the arms and legs felt just right. Removing the wetsuit was easy, thanks to the long tie cord on the zip. It also dried pretty quickly once I had taken it off.

(Image credit: Sophie Higgs)

dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 review: verdict

The dhb Aeron Wetsuit 2.0 is a good quality wetsuit for an excellent price (especially in the UK) with an excellent range of sizes. The ¾ length makes it easier to get on and off than a full-leg length suit. Although the wetsuit is tailored to the needs of triathletes, open-water swimmers, SUPers, and other watersport enthusiasts would also enjoy the extra buoyancy and reduced drag.

It dries quickly, so it's not too heavy to carry around after you've been in the water. The buoyancy was very noticeable, so this is defiantly a strong selling point for me. The only downside was the confusion around the sizing, so my advice would be to use the chart, check your measurements against it but then still go up another size.