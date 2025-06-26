Forget Prime Day – NordicTrack’s fastest treadmill has had a mega price cut

You may be enjoying all the early Prime Day discounts, but if you’re looking to get your hands on one of the best treadmills, then I’ve found the ultimate deal. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Foldable Treadmill has had its price slashed from £3,299 to £2,299 – saving you a whopping £1,000.

If you’re serious about smashing your running goals, then the C2450 is ideal. It’s NordicTrack’s speediest treadmill, reaching a top speed of 12 mph (approximately 22 km/h) – that’s a blistering pace of 2:45 per kilometre or 4:40 per mile. To put it in perspective, that’s fast enough to help you run a sub-2-hour marathon.

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Treadmill: was £3,299 now £2,299 at NordicTrack | US This folding treadmill with RunFlex cushioning goes up to a top speed of 12 mph, and has an impressive 12% incline and -3% decline. With an iFit membership, you can access over 10,000 trainer-led workouts to help smash your goals. Save £1,000 off now!

There's so many other great features that the C2450 offers: it goes up to a 12% incline, has an impressive -3% decline, it folds for more compact storing, and has a rock-solid construction. It's no wonder we awarded it five stars when we reviewed it.

Its large 22-inch display also has iFit integration, which gives you access to a library of over 10,000 trainer-led workouts that you can do on and off the treadmill (including Pilates, strength training and more). The only caveat is you need an iFit membership to unlock these benefits, but, in my opinion, it's 100% worth it.

The treadmill itself also comes with a built-in fan, two large cup holders, Bluetooth, and access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Movies. The running deck is spacious enough for those with short or longer strides, and has RunFlex Cushioning, reducing the impact on the joints for a more comfortable and joint-friendly run, even during intense sessions.

While you may think it's worth waiting till Prime Day to bag yourself a bargain deal, if it's a treadmill you're after – and a good one at that – you won't get much better than this.