Non-stim pre-workout: how does it work and is it safe to use daily

If you’re someone who likes to hit the gym in the evening, then you probably already know that reaching for a pre-workout supplement isn’t the best idea. That’s unless you don’t care about struggling to get to sleep afterwards, which – of course you do – as sleep is key for recovery.

That’s where non-stimulant pre-workout comes in. Without the use of caffeine or other stimulants, you’re probably wondering how this supplement can give you that boost of energy you require, and if it’s even as effective as regular pre-workout.

We spoke to an expert to answer everything you need to know about non-stimulant pre-workout.

How does non-stimulant pre-workout actually work?

“Non-stimulant pre-workouts typically focus on increasing blood flow, muscular endurance, hydration, and mental clarity without using caffeine or other central nervous system stimulants,” explains Daniel Margis, Senior R&I Scientist at leading sports nutrition brand, ESN who also holds a MSc in Nutritional Medicine.

“Common ingredients include L-citrulline and arginine (both nitric oxide boosters), glycerol for muscle fullness and hydration, and tyrosine or rhodiola rosea for mood and focus. Some formulas also include plant extracts, B-vitamins and electrolytes for energy metabolism, muscle function and hydration.”

Is it safe to take non-stim pre-workout daily?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Margis, non-stim pre-workouts are generally safe to use on a daily basis. “This is because they don’t elevate heart rate and alertness, and pose less risk for sleep disruption, dependency, or overstimulation compared to stimulant-based pre-workouts.” This is why people who are sensitive to caffeine, or tend to train in the evenings, tend to use them.

“However, while most are designed for daily use, this is only on training days, and as with any supplement, it’s a good idea to stick to recommended serving sizes and take note of any ingredients you may be taking from other sources – such as citrulline, arginine, nitrate sources and electrolytes – to avoid excessive intake.”

Does it give you that tingly feeling you can get with regular pre-workout?

The tingly or ‘itchy’ sensation you can often get with regular pre-workout is down the ingredient beta-alanine. “It works by buffering acid in your muscles, increasing muscle endurance and reducing fatigue through long-term usage,” says Margis. “While it also causes a noticeable skin-tingling effect called paraesthesia, this is a harmless effect that can help aid motivation. It’s the sense of a real feeling of effectiveness.”

Some non-stimulant pre-workouts include beta-alanine and others don’t, so whether you choose one with or without this depends on if you personally enjoy that sensation or not. If you aren’t a fan, then ESN’s non-stimulant ‘Crank Pump Pro Pre-Workout’ doesn’t contain it. “It focuses more on pump and muscle endurance through vasodilators and hydration rather than the inclusion of beta-alanine. It can be very subjective in terms of who likes the tingling effect, so we left it out!

“If you’re looking for a non-stim option that still delivers the tingles, you’ll need to choose one that specifically includes beta-alanine at a clinical dose – typically around 3.2 grams.”

Does non-stim pre-workout deliver a good muscle pump?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes – Margis says it can provide just as much – if not more – of a pump than a stimulant pre-workout. “This is because the pump is primarily caused by ingredients that increase nitric oxide production; namely citrulline, arginine and pine bark. Glycerol also increases water uptake to the muscles (hydration).

“Caffeine and other stimulants sometimes take up a lot of space in the formula to the detriment of ingredients that directly facilitate a better pump.”