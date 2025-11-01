Science says doing this simple strategy before a heavy lift can increase strength gains

Positive mental prep CAN help you lift more

A woman performing a barbell deadlift
There are lots of ways you may see people preparing themselves for a heavy set of squats or deadlifts in the gym; there’s the theatrical lifter, the one who’s slapping their quads and making lots of noise, then there’s the collected lifter, who’s calm and looks as if they’ve zoned out to another dimension. Some would argue it’s all a little over the top. However, science has actually proven that psyching yourself before a lift can actually increase your lifts.

A fairly recent systematic review published in the Strength and Conditioning Journal, examined ‘psyching up’ techniques and their effects on physical performance when performed immediately before strength-based tasks.

It makes sense – we’ve all had those days where we’ve had negative self-talk creeps in and then we find the barbell feeling twice as heavy as it should be.

It just goes to show that lifting isn’t only about physical preparation but mental preparation too. So next time you catch yourself thinking, “I’m not going to get this squat” – or whatever lift it may be – flip that script. Put on an upbeat song, give yourself a confidence cue, or do whatever helps you get in the zone, and see how much stronger you feel.

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

