Science says doing this simple strategy before a heavy lift can increase strength gains

There are lots of ways you may see people preparing themselves for a heavy set of squats or deadlifts in the gym; there’s the theatrical lifter, the one who’s slapping their quads and making lots of noise, then there’s the collected lifter, who’s calm and looks as if they’ve zoned out to another dimension. Some would argue it’s all a little over the top. However, science has actually proven that psyching yourself before a lift can actually increase your lifts.

A fairly recent systematic review published in the Strength and Conditioning Journal, examined ‘psyching up’ techniques and their effects on physical performance when performed immediately before strength-based tasks.

The researchers looked at a variety of strategies; from visualization, to PETTLEP imagery (a detailed form of mental rehearsal that mirrors the physical task), motivational self-talk, free-choice strategies, and prescribed preparatory arousal (techniques that help raise energy and focus, such as listening to music, controlled breathing, or thigh slapping).

The researchers analysed 27 studies involving more than 1,000 participants and found that in 65% of the cases, psyching-up strategies had a positive impact on maximal force production.

The four most effective methods included preparatory arousal, motivational self-talk, PETTLEP imagery, and free-choice psyching-up. Out of these four, free-choice psyching up – where you choose your own method to hype yourself up for a lift – had the highest success rating, closely followed by motivational self-talk.

Each method has its merits, but the main takeaway is simple: getting yourself in the right mental state before a heavy lift can noticeably boost performance.

It makes sense – we’ve all had those days where we’ve had negative self-talk creeps in and then we find the barbell feeling twice as heavy as it should be.

It just goes to show that lifting isn’t only about physical preparation but mental preparation too. So next time you catch yourself thinking, “I’m not going to get this squat” – or whatever lift it may be – flip that script. Put on an upbeat song, give yourself a confidence cue, or do whatever helps you get in the zone, and see how much stronger you feel.