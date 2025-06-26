Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED just dropped to its lowest price yet – even cheaper than Amazon!

The Garmin Instinct 3 helped me rekindle my love for the brand's affordable outdoor watch franchise. It's only recently been launched, and deals haven't started coming in yet, but I found one that knocks a little off the price of this brilliant, rugged wearable.

Is it the cheapest it'll ever be? Probably not. After all, all tech products get cheaper over time. At some point, it will cross that threshold where, even though it's cheap, no one will buy it because the technology is dated and the product is not cool anymore.

The AMOLED Instinct 3, especially in this colourway, is far from that point. It's as cool as it gets, and offers more of the functionality of the Fenix Series but without the seriousness. If you've been eyeballing one, maybe it's time to hit that 'checkout' button now.

Garmin Instinct 3: was £389 now £370 at very.co.uk The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED packs serious adventure features into a slick, lightweight design, and the Neo Tropic colourway turns heads while tackling trails. With solar charging, multi-band GPS and a vibrant AMOLED screen, it’s the affordable alternative to the Fenix 8. Right now, it’s even cheaper.

Garmin’s rugged smartwatch just got a little more tempting. The Instinct 3 with AMOLED display is already one of the most affordable adventure watches in Garmin’s lineup, and now the eye-catching Neo Tropic colourway is £19 off, which isn't a massive discount, but a welcome drop on a brand-new release that undercuts premium models like the Garmin Fenix 8.

While the Fenix series remains the gold standard for multi-day expeditions, the Instinct 3 AMOLED brings a lot of that same adventure DNA in a lighter, more wearable package, and it looks cooler, too.

You still get solar charging, multi-band GPS, long battery life (up to 30 days in smartwatch mode), and full health and fitness tracking, but with a slick AMOLED display that makes everything pop, from maps to notifications.

The Neo Tropic model combines military-grade durability with tropical flair, making it one of the most distinctive versions in the range. It’s the kind of watch you can wear from the trails to the gym and beyond, without screaming “serious mountaineer.”

Bottom line? It’s a cracking deal on a feature-packed outdoor watch that doesn’t cost Fenix money.