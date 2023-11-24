This paddleboard Black Friday deal is unmissable - it’s less than £140!

Paddleboards may be something we only associate with the summer, but when it's Black Friday and there's a good deal in sight, it's best to grab it with both hands.

One deal that we've found paddling its way towards us, and we couldn't miss writing about, is this this inflatable SUP from FunWater on Amazon, which you can now get for less than £140, the cheapest it's ever been! In fact, there's probably never been a better time to get a paddleboard, as prices always increase back around the summer time.

FunWater SUP: was £199.95 , now £139.18 Save 30% off this inflatable paddle board, perfect for taking with you on your travels for some added extra fun. It comes equipped with a waterproof bag to store it in, as well as everything else you need to get you going on the water.

If you're new to paddleboarding, then this package is pretty perfect, as it comes equipped with everything you need to get you started. It includes a pump, paddle, fin, safety leash and a waterproof bag to carry everything in too, so you can easily take it with you on your outdoor adventures. On the board is also a non-slip EVA deck pad which provides decent traction to help beginners find their feet and have decent grip on the board. FunWater also offer a 3-year paddle board body guarantee and a 1 year warranty for the accessories it comes with.

As we mentioned earlier, paddleboards can get pretty pricey when the weather starts to get warmer as they'll be in demand more, so if you've always wanted one, this is a pretty good deal to take advantage of.