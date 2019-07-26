This EPIC Nest Learning Thermostat deal is the perfect way to prepare for winter

We know, we know — the last thing you're thinking about right now is how to shave a few pounds off your heating bill (we're in the middle of a heatwave after all). But it pays to be prepared. Take this deal on a Nest Learning Thermostat as an example. It usually retails for £220, but it's on sale for £178.99. That's a total saving of £41.

The reason for the discount? We're in the height of summer. Temperatures are soaring, and people don't need to turn to central heating to warm their homes. As a result, Nest has to do all it can to squeeze some sales in during what's without a doubt its slowest time of the year — and that is where big reductions come into play.

You'll start saving money the moment you slap the Nest Learning Thermostat on the wall. That's because it has several intelligent features on board that are designed to do just that, starting with a tool that taps into your smartphone's GPS signal to cut the heating when you leave to save you from heating an empty house.

Amazon has knocked £41 off the Nest Learning Thermostat — the best smart thermostat on the market. It's not because it's old hat, either; it's the latest model in the range and has received top reviews across the board.

You also have the option to set a heating schedule that revolves around your day; if you head off to work at 6:30 AM and usually get back at 7:30 PM, you can set the Nest to shut off the central heating as soon as you leave and start heating an hour before you get back, so it's nice and toasty when you walk through the door.

If you'd rather take the manual route, you always have the choice to fire up the companion application for Android, iOS, or even Alexa to turn on the heating as and when you best see fit — whenever, wherever. Keep in mind, though, that taking this route will throw all of Nest's much-loved cost-cutting features out the window.

Clump all that functionality together and bundle it in an elegant frame that's bound to blend into any room it's mounted in, and you can't go wrong. The Nest Learning Thermostat really is the full package and at the reduced price of £180, there's never been a better time pick one up — even if you won't need to use it for a few months.