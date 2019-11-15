This Amazon Black Friday deal slaps a sub £100 price tag on the Fitbit Charge 3

Who wouldn't like to get their paws on a quality Fitbit fitness tracker for under a £100? This Amazon Black Friday deal brings the price of the Fitbit Charge 3 down to a sub-£100 level, making this already very affordable fitness tracker all the more irresistible to get.

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker on Amazon for £98.99, was £129.99, you save £31 – 24% off

Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker | Sale price £98.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £31 (24%) on Amazon

With a battery life of up to 7 days, the Fitbit Charge 3 can effectively keep tabs on many body metrics for elongated periods of time. Use the 24/7 heart rate feature to better track calorie burn and optimise workouts. As well as these, the Fitbit Charge 3 automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more and records them for you in the Fitbit app.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

Should you wear it in your sleep, the Fitbit Charge 3 can even help you slumber more efficiently by giving you personalised insights on your sleeping patterns and bedtime reminders.

The Fitbit app can also track female health and monitor periods, record symptoms and estimate fertility windows, giving you a broader, more holistic view of your own body.

