Apple Watch Series 11 gets a hefty discount on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 11 only launched a few months ago, but we’re already seeing some hefty discounts land online - and Amazon’s leading the charge with this one.

Check out Amazon's latest Apple Watch deals here

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 42mm model for just £299 – that’s a tidy £70 off its usual price of £369, making it a tempting time to upgrade your wrist game. What's more, you can get it at this discounted price in an array of colours - white, black, purple or space grey.

So, if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on Apple’s newest wearable, this is the kind of price drop worth jumping on. It’s not every day you get a near-20% discount on a current-gen Apple device - and you can bet it won’t hang around forever.

Save £70 Apple Watch Series 11 [42mm, GPS]: was £369 now £299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 11 is Apple’s most complete smartwatch to date, packing in a range of advanced features that make it ideal for both fitness and everyday health tracking. With almost 20% off, there is no better take to grab it.

What’s new in the Apple Watch Series 11?

While it may look familiar on the outside, the Series 11 brings some worthwhile updates over the Series 10 - especially when it comes to health and battery life.

Its biggest addition is hypertension notifications, which is a first for Apple. You also get an upgraded sleep score feature for more detailed rest and recovery tracking, plus the battery now stretches to a full 24 hours on a single charge - a long-overdue leap from Apple’s long-standing 18-hour ceiling.

Durability gets a bump too, with a new lens that's twice as scratch-resistant, and there’s 5G cellular support for faster syncing if you go for the cellular variant (this deal’s on the GPS-only model though).

(Image credit: Apple)

Is it still worth buying?

Let’s be honest, Apple didn’t reinvent the smartwatch wheel with the Series 11. But the upgrades here make it a better all-rounder than the Series 10, and a more future-proof option than, say, the Apple Watch SE 3, which lacks some of the newer health tech.

Yes, the SE 3 does offer serious value for less, and for most users, it’ll tick a lot of boxes. But if you care about health features like blood pressure tracking or want the latest Apple Watch with the best battery performance yet, this deal makes the Series 11 the more compelling buy.

And at £70 off, you’re getting that cutting-edge tech without too much of a splurge.

So, if you’re upgrading from a Series 8 or older, or just want to see what all the fuss is about with the newest model, this discount makes now a great time to buy.