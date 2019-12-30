Silentnight mattresses are almost half price in Amazon's early January sales - but today only

Amazon has slashed up to 48% off Silentnight mattresses ahead of its official January sales. Amazon itself bills the discounts as "up to 35% off", but we've seen some bigger price drops than this...
In one of today's Deals of the Day - which last for 24 hours only - there’s up to 48% off the Silentnight 1400 Pocket Sprung mattress, for example, with prices starting from just £189.99 (was £319). Another offer slashes up to 43% off the Silentnight Deluxe Memory Foam Mattress: prices now start from £239.99 (was £419). As you would expect, both are selling quickly.
If you’re looking for a cheaper mattress, Silentnight is one of the best mattress brands out there. And there are loads of Silentnight mattresses on offer to choose between at Amazon right now.
However, bear in mind that Amazon is only running these cheap Silentnight mattress deals for 24 hours: they’ll be gone at midnight tonight. Plus, they’re selling out fast - many types have just a few mattresses left in stock, so you’ll need to look now if you want to grab one before they’re gone.
