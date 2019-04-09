Samsung Note 9 gets mind-bending £200 off mega deal in Amazon Spring Sale!

This is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 phone deal we've all been waiting for!

Amazon Spring Sale phone deal

By

The Amazon Spring Sale is now on and this jaw-dropping deal on the powerhouse Android flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, is by far one of the most amazing deals we've seen.

You get the 5-star rated handset with superb Bluetooth S-Pen digital stylus for a huge £200 less than normal. The full details of the deal are below:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 now £699.99 at Amazon | (was £900)

Holy hell! Now this is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal we've been waiting for. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale you can pick up the 5-star rated device for a gigantic £200 less than normal, an incredible 22% discount overall. So instead of having to pay £900 to pick up the awesome Android handset, now you can do so for only £699.99. And, what makes it even better is that if you have Amazon Prime membership you score free next delivery, too.View Deal

In T3's 5-star review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, we concluded that it was a "phone that excels across the board, delivering a piece of hardware that makes gaming, listening to music, and watching TV and movies, as well as mobile computing in all its forms, a no compromise experience."

As such, if you are currently looking to upgrade to not just one of the best Android phones on the market, but one of the best phones of any type, then this Amazon Spring Sale Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal is without doubt worth a serious look.

