Quick Hit: The Remington Durablade is the last shaver you'll ever need

Let's face it, shaving is the worst. Whether you get razor burn from electric shavers or spend a small fortune on replaceable wet-shave blades, no solution is ideal.

Enter the Remington Durablade, a hybrid trimmer and electric shaver which has a blade that never needs replacing. It's designed to trim, edge and shave any length of facial hair quickly and comfortably.

If you don't want a complete baby face, 1, 2, 4 or 6mm combs are also included so you can maintain a even length of stubble.

The Durablade uses a rechargeable lithium battery, which lasts around 60 minutes, and takes four hours to recharge.

Sounds pretty great, right?

Okay, yes, this whole concept does sound a bit familiar to Philips' OneBlade. The clear advantage here is that the blade doesn't need replacing, whereas Philips' blades only last around four months.

