IMOU’s video doorbell has a rotating camera lens and voice converter to scare intruders

QUICK SUMMARY IMOU has launched its 2S Doorbell which features a smart rotating lens for smart tracking and a voice converter to scare away intruders. The IMOU 2S Doorbell is available to buy at Currys for £79.99.

Smart security brand, IMOU takes on Ring with its new 2S Doorbell, which claims to be a market first pan lens video doorbell. The IMOU 2S Doorbell has a smart rotating lens and advanced tracking and detection so you don’t miss anything happening outside your front door – and it’s reasonably priced, too.

When it comes to buying the best video doorbell , the camera lens quality is arguably the most important factor, as you want to be able to clearly see who’s visiting your home. While many brands have increased the height and angles of its lens to get a wider field of view, IMOU has done one better with its smart rotating lens.

For better views and angles, the IMOU 2S Doorbell has a rotatable camera which offers a 180° field of vision, which consists of a 166° wide angle lens and a 30° pan lens. This make-up allows the IMOU 2S Doorbell to view and track moving objects without the need for a tilting bracket, and it reduces blind spots.

Alongside the new lens, the IMOU 2S Doorbell offers 2K resolution, a 4:3 aspect ratio and a 5m infrared night vision mode. The video doorbell is engineered with smart tracking technology and PIR and human detection, so the camera can follow moving objects and detect people and animals so it only notifies you on the important stuff.

(Image credit: IMOU)

The IMOU 2S Doorbell has a 0.3 seconds detection time, and it also has a loitering feature which notifies you when people are hanging around outside your door for a prolonged period of time. It comes with two-way audio and – my personal favourite feature – a voice converter which can be used to alter your voice and scare off potential intruders – or give your neighbours a fright.

The IMOU 2S Doorbell uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi but it also comes with a chime which can act as a Wi-Fi extender . The chime also provides SD card storage for local recording, and you can pick up to 10 different doorbell ringtones.

As a wireless doorbell, the IMOU 2S Doorbell has a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery which claims to last up to 120 days. It also has an Auto Power Saving Mode and it can be hardwired if you’d prefer.

