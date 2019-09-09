These Philips Hue Ambiance Starter Kit deals are the best way to add a splash of colour to your home

You'd think that decking an entire room out with Philips Hue smart bulbs would be expensive, but take advantage of the various Starter Kits on offer and it can be a lot more economical than one would think — even more so when they're on sale, just like they are now. Don't believe us? You can now bag the Philips Hue Ambiance B22 Starter Kit, which comes with three Ambiance B22 bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge 2.0, for £108 — down £42. That's £92 less than you'd pay for all four separately.

Before you rush in and add the first Starter Kit you find to your cart, you first need to identify the type of bulb you need. In the UK, we have the choice of three: bayonet, screw or spotlight. As a general rule of thumb, if a Philips Hue has the letter E in its model number, it's a screw-fit. If there's a B, it's bayonet fitting. And if it starts with GU10, it's a spotlight bulb. The first two are suitable for most lamps and freestanding fixtures, while the latter is used for almost exclusively for ceiling lighting.

Philips Hue Ambiance Starter Kit with 3 B22 LED Bulbs | was £150 | now £108 at Amazon



You won't find a better deal on a Philips Hue Ambiance B22 Starter Kit than this. Designed to fit any standard bayonet light fixture, the three included bulbs are color-changing and voice-controllable (through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri). View Deal

Philips Hue Ambiance Starter Kit with 3 E27 LED Bulbs | was £150 | now £123 at Amazon And for folk after a screw-fitting bulb, you won't find a better deal on a Philips Hue Ambiance E27 Starter Kit than this. Once again, the three included bulbs are color-changing and voice-controllable (through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri). View Deal

So, what makes Philips Hue so special? Well, the Ambiance bulbs on offer are colour-changeable and voice-controllable, and can even be scheduled to turn on and off at certain times. What more could you possibly want from a light bulb? Efficiency? Hue ticks that box, too. After all, they are crammed full of LEDs, which consume minimal power and last for yonks. Heck, Hue is so smart that it can even be configured to shift the warmth of the light depending on the time of day. Pretty neat, huh?