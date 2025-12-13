Garmin’s holiday sale slashes up to £250 off watches and more – these are my top five picks
The perfect time to score a deal on a new fitness watch or upgrade someone’s stocking
With Christmas just around the corner, Garmin has dropped a December sale packed with savings of up to £250 — making it a great time to score a deal on a new fitness watch or upgrade someone’s stocking.
The best deals are currently on the Fenix 7 range and a few Forerunners – all of which are fantastic smartwatches, so the fact you can now snap them up for cheaper is even better.
But, it’s not just smartwatches you’ll find in the sale; Garmin’s dash cams, sat navs, cycling gear and fish finders are also on offer, so it’s well worth heading over to the Garmin website once you’ve read this article so you can have a good nosey through it yourself. Although, I have included a couple of these bargains in my top picks below.
When does the sale come to an end exactly? I'm not quite sure. However, I'd like to think it'll be running at least up until Christmas, and Garmin's extended their returns to the 15th January 2026. Anyhow, these are my five top picks from the sale – luckily, it includes some of my favourites…
Read moreRead less▼
The Fenix 7X Pro Solar currently has a whopping £250 off – a very nice discount for Christmas. It features solar charging for extended battery life, offering up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. Its 1.4-inch Power Sapphire display is highly durable and sunlight-readable. Advanced GPS, preloaded maps, Pulse Ox, and health monitoring tools make it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and performance-focused athletes.
Read moreRead less▼
The Venu 2 is a competent fitness smartwatch and the perfect companion for those who live a healthy lifestyle. It comes with 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, preloaded workouts and more. Better still, the Venu 2 even has storage for offline music listening, so you don't constantly need to have your phone nearby. For those with smaller wrists, the Venu 2S is also on offer.
Read moreRead less▼
This is a cracking deal on Garmin's nifty little dash cam, the Mini 3. This pocket-sized camera will remain virtually unnoticed on your windshield and capture 1080p HD video with a 140-degree view. Incidents are automatically recorded and get saved to Garmin’s online Vault, so once it's plugged in, you don't have to worry about a thing. Plus, you can control it with your voice for easy hands-free operation.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Forerunner 55 may be a few years old, but it still remains a solid choice for new runners to reach for. This lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch has standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Whether you're entry‑level or a marathon runner, it's a good affordable option. Although, if you're looking for a step up, the Forerunner 265 is also on offer.
Read moreRead less▼
The Garmin Tacx FLUX S Smart Trainer is a direct-drive indoor cycling trainer offering accurate power measurement within 3%. It supports up to 1,500 watts and simulates inclines up to 10%. Compatible with popular training apps via ANT+ and Bluetooth, it features a 7kg flywheel for a realistic ride feel and operates quietly.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.