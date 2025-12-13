Garmin’s holiday sale slashes up to £250 off watches and more – these are my top five picks

With Christmas just around the corner, Garmin has dropped a December sale packed with savings of up to £250 — making it a great time to score a deal on a new fitness watch or upgrade someone’s stocking.

The best deals are currently on the Fenix 7 range and a few Forerunners – all of which are fantastic smartwatches, so the fact you can now snap them up for cheaper is even better.

But, it’s not just smartwatches you’ll find in the sale; Garmin’s dash cams, sat navs, cycling gear and fish finders are also on offer, so it’s well worth heading over to the Garmin website once you’ve read this article so you can have a good nosey through it yourself. Although, I have included a couple of these bargains in my top picks below.

When does the sale come to an end exactly? I'm not quite sure. However, I'd like to think it'll be running at least up until Christmas, and Garmin's extended their returns to the 15th January 2026. Anyhow, these are my five top picks from the sale – luckily, it includes some of my favourites…

Top deal Garmin Fenix 7X – Solar Edition: was £749.99 now £499.99 at Garmin Read more Read less ▼ The Fenix 7X Pro Solar currently has a whopping £250 off – a very nice discount for Christmas. It features solar charging for extended battery life, offering up to 37 days in smartwatch mode. Its 1.4-inch Power Sapphire display is highly durable and sunlight-readable. Advanced GPS, preloaded maps, Pulse Ox, and health monitoring tools make it perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and performance-focused athletes.

Garmin Venu 2: was £349.99 now £179.99 at Garmin Read more Read less ▼ The Venu 2 is a competent fitness smartwatch and the perfect companion for those who live a healthy lifestyle. It comes with 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, preloaded workouts and more. Better still, the Venu 2 even has storage for offline music listening, so you don't constantly need to have your phone nearby. For those with smaller wrists, the Venu 2S is also on offer.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Garmin Read more Read less ▼ This is a cracking deal on Garmin's nifty little dash cam, the Mini 3. This pocket-sized camera will remain virtually unnoticed on your windshield and capture 1080p HD video with a 140-degree view. Incidents are automatically recorded and get saved to Garmin’s online Vault, so once it's plugged in, you don't have to worry about a thing. Plus, you can control it with your voice for easy hands-free operation.

Garmin Forerunner 55 (42mm): was £179.99 now £129.99 at Garmin Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 55 may be a few years old, but it still remains a solid choice for new runners to reach for. This lightweight, no‑nonsense GPS running watch has standout battery life – up to 20 h with GPS, 14 days in smartwatch mode – plus accurate heart‑rate, PacePro pacing, Garmin Coach plans, Body Battery energy tracking, and essential metrics at an affordable price. Whether you're entry‑level or a marathon runner, it's a good affordable option. Although, if you're looking for a step up, the Forerunner 265 is also on offer.

Garmin Tacx FLUX S: was £399.99 now £299.99 at Garmin Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Tacx FLUX S Smart Trainer is a direct-drive indoor cycling trainer offering accurate power measurement within 3%. It supports up to 1,500 watts and simulates inclines up to 10%. Compatible with popular training apps via ANT+ and Bluetooth, it features a 7kg flywheel for a realistic ride feel and operates quietly.