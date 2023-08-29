The Timber-nator is here: Lidl teams up with Arnold Schwarzenegger for DIY range

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, power tools and Lidl. I won't lie, those are 3 words I never thought I'd hear used in the same sentence. We're big fans of DIY and the best power tools here at T3, so I knew this strange but wonderful piece of news had to be shared far and wide.

From bodybuilder turned actor to Governor of California and now brand ambassador for PARKSIDE, the Hollywood star has teamed up with the discount supermarket to promote its popular DIY and home-improvement brand.

Appearing in a comedic advert to unveil the exciting new partnership, Arnold puts on a stellar performance as he re-enacts legendary moments from his colourful career, played out in a DIY PARKSIDE parallel universe. As a former bricklayer and all-round handyman himself, the star of Terminator is no stranger to tools he’s seen handling in the film. Have a look for yourself:

The PARKSIDE brand - available at Lidl and Kaufland - offers DIY products that enable anyone and everyone to tackle garden, home and workshop tasks independently and in the blink of an eye. PARKSIDE promises the right tools for any DIY occasion, boasting quality products at great-value prices. From tools for work in the garden, at home, or in the workshop – the range is perfect for those with a ‘roll your sleeves up’ mentality. It also includes power tools as well as manual tools and enables all customers to carry out this work independently.

PARKSIDE products will be in stores nationwide from 7th September while stocks last. The range includes:

Angle Grinder PWS 125 F6 - £24.99

10W LED Cordless Work Light - £9.99

Magnetic Tools / Tool Holder - £3.49

Laser Distance & Tape Measure - £24.99

Heavy Duty Dolly - £12.99

Star Head / Hex Key Set - £4.99

Assorted Hooks / Washer / Nuts - £2.99

Plasma Cutter with Integrated Compressor - £149.99

Rotary Tool Accessories - £3.49

Cordless Rotary Tool 12V - £19.99

Helping Hand LED Magnifier - £7.99

Fast Battery Charger - £14.99

Digital Heat Gun - £22.99

Tap & Die Set - £12.99

Pliers Assortment - £3.49

Rechargeable Light - £14.99

LED Moisture Proof Light - £7.99

Diamond Sanding Block - £7.99

Neon Duct Tape - £1.49

Lubricants Assortment CDU - £2.99

Double-Sided Organiser - £5.99

Needle File Set - £4.99

Micro Drill Bits - £3.99

Precision Screwdriver Set (12pk) - 7.99

Head Torch - £3.99

Hook Set - £12.99

Metal Shelving Unit - £34.99

Angle Grinder Brush Accessories - £4.99

Angle Grinder Accessories - £4.99

Paintbrush Set (3pk) - £2.99

Decorating Tool Assortment - £2.99

Pressure Washer - £49.99

Extension Lead With Surge Protection - £19.99

Paddle Mixer - £49.99

SDS-Plus Hammer Drill - £49.99

Tool Sharpening Station - £19.99

Clamp & Sawing Guide Rail - £12.99

Paint Roller Set - £2.99

XXL Cable Ties - £9.99

