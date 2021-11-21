Get a complete grooming routine for £100 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Black Friday is here and now is your chance to buy some of the best Black Friday deals. Makeup, beauty, and grooming products always receive the discount treatment from Amazon on big shopping days, and this year s no different – it's the perfect chance to overhaul your hair removal routine.

With winter in full swing, there's never been a better time to invest in a few beautification products. Whether it's the best beard trimmer, a powerful new best electric shaver or a set of the best hair clippers, we have all the gadgets you could ever need to shave and style yourself beautiful...

In the past Amazon's discounts haven't been limited to grooming tech, we've also seen big discounts on makeup, beauty products and fragrances. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

But today we've focused on hair removal. Here are four products you can buy for £100 that will upgrade your hair removal from head to toe, whether it's the powerful Wahl hair clippers or Philips Series 3000 Showerproof Body Groomer.

Check out the deals below:

Braun Series XT5 Hybrid Beard Trimmer: was £54.99, now £36.66 at Amazon Braun Series XT5 Hybrid Beard Trimmer: was £54.99, now £36.66 at Amazon

Shave, trim and edge with one tool: all-in-one electric razor and beard trimmer for men. This trimmer's stainless steel 4D-Blade stays sharp for up to 6 months and features a SkinGuard comb to protect your skin even in delicate areas.

Philips Nose Hair Trimmer: was £20, now £15.99 at Amazon Philips Nose Hair Trimmer: was £20, now £15.99 at Amazon

The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

Wahl Hair Clippers: was £43.99, now £26.99 at Amazon Wahl Hair Clippers: was £43.99, now £26.99 at Amazon

Perfect for family haircuts, the Wahl Colour Pro Cordless features 10 innovative coloured combs with lengths between 0.8 - 25 mm that match the code on the clipper, making it easy to choose your colour and style. Suitable for buzz cut, crop, family haircuts and more.

Philips Series 3000 Showerproof Body Groomer: was £33, now £24.99 at Amazon Philips Series 3000 Showerproof Body Groomer: was £33, now £24.99 at Amazon

The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin-friendly shaver for a trim by clicking on the 3mm length comb or use it without the comb for a close shave.

One tool for all…

Don't want multiple tools laying around the bathroom? How about one device that can do most of them? The Braun 10-in-1 Beard Trimmer, which is discounted to £35.99 from £81.99, can be used to trim hair, beards, nose hair, body hair, and, if that wasn't enough, the deal also includes a Gillette Razor for clean shaving.

It's powered by an AutoSensing motor that reads your beard 13 times per second and adjusts the power of the trimmer motor to its thickness, providing an effortless trim for any beard type.

You'll be able to achieve any beard length from 0.5 - 21 mm thanks to 4 combs, plus tackle unwanted hair with the ear & nose trimmer attachment. You can also safely groom all areas of your body from your underarms to your chest to your groin area (it's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower).

The Braun 10-in-1 Beard Trimmer is also capable of cutting your hair to the precise length you need – from 0.5 – 21 mm, with the two dual-purpose adjustable combs, and you can create accurate lines and edges thanks to the detail trimmer head.